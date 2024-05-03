migrációillegális bevándorlásdemográfiai fordulat
We Are Becoming a Minority in Our Own Country, Dutch Commentator Warns

Demographic changes must be taken into account when addressing the migration crisis, says Dutch political commentator and lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

2024. 05. 03.
VLAARDINGERBROEK, Eva
Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek addresses CPAC Hungary at Millenaris in Budapest on April 25, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Europeans must take a stand against demographic change, Dutch political commentator and lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Remix News in an exclusive interview, reported by V4NA international news agency

Europe has been predominantly White throughout its history, and now suddenly within one generation, a few bureaucrats have decided against the people’s will that we should suddenly become a minority. Why do we agree with that, or why do we allow that to happen?

the political commentator wondered in her speech at the CPAC Hungary 2024 conference held in Budapest. She added that if you stand up for tradition, you will be attacked, in which case all you can do is remain deeply silent.

I think many people think I’m racist, but I’m not. I don’t think any race is superior to any other race. I just think that mine is not inferior to others,

she said. In the context of migration, she noted that some Western countries no longer able to tackle illegal immigration simply dub it as legal immigration at a certain point.

So that’s what that we’ve seen in the past few years: illegal immigration has been made legal in a way, so it’s been made really easy for certain people to come to Europe and more difficult for others to go through the regular system. I think this problem also exists in America to a certain degree, that it’s quite hard to immigrate legally to the United States, but it’s not so difficult illegally across the Mexican border,

the Dutch political commentator pointed out. 

Demographic changes should also be taken into account when weighing immigration issues, she said. "We need to look at the reality, not the term that is used to describe immigration. Do we agree with what is happening here, with the rapid change in our demographic makeup? If the answer is no, then something has to change. It is as simple as that,” she said.

Speaking about faith, Eva Vlaardingerbroek said that in her view, it it is a big mistake to leave religion and Christian faith out of political messages, especially when it comes to reaching young people. "I think that we have been brainwashed to believe that if we preach the gospel, if we refer to the Lord in our speeches, if we speak proudly and openly about being Christians, we will scare away young people. I think the opposite is true,” she said, pointing out that there is a moral vacuum that will either be filled by climate insanity, woke nonsense or some other subversive left-wing ideology, or it will be filled by the Holy Spirit.

So, you have two choices, and I think that people are looking for truth. People are looking for answers and the best gift that you can give someone is to point them in the direction of truth,

the Dutch lawyer told Remix News.

 

Cover photo: Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek addresses participants on the first day of the two-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Hungary) at Millenaris in Budapest on April 25, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

 

