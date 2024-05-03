We Are Becoming a Minority in Our Own Country, Dutch Commentator Warns

So that’s what that we’ve seen in the past few years: illegal immigration has been made legal in a way, so it’s been made really easy for certain people to come to Europe and more difficult for others to go through the regular system. I think this problem also exists in America to a certain degree, that it’s quite hard to immigrate legally to the United States, but it’s not so difficult illegally across the Mexican border,

the Dutch political commentator pointed out.

Demographic changes should also be taken into account when weighing immigration issues, she said. "We need to look at the reality, not the term that is used to describe immigration. Do we agree with what is happening here, with the rapid change in our demographic makeup? If the answer is no, then something has to change. It is as simple as that,” she said.

Speaking about faith, Eva Vlaardingerbroek said that in her view, it it is a big mistake to leave religion and Christian faith out of political messages, especially when it comes to reaching young people. "I think that we have been brainwashed to believe that if we preach the gospel, if we refer to the Lord in our speeches, if we speak proudly and openly about being Christians, we will scare away young people. I think the opposite is true,” she said, pointing out that there is a moral vacuum that will either be filled by climate insanity, woke nonsense or some other subversive left-wing ideology, or it will be filled by the Holy Spirit.

So, you have two choices, and I think that people are looking for truth. People are looking for answers and the best gift that you can give someone is to point them in the direction of truth,

the Dutch lawyer told Remix News.

Cover photo: Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek addresses participants on the first day of the two-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Hungary) at Millenaris in Budapest on April 25, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)