Anti-Semitic Scenes Rampant in West Are Unthinkable in Hungary, says foreign minister + Video

"The anti-Israel and anti-Semitic scenes playing out in Western Europe and the United States are utterly unthinkable in Hungary, and the Jewish community in our country is absolutely guaranteed the opportunity of peaceful coexistence, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Monday. In the ministry's statement at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, the minister expressed serious concern about the growing anti-Israel sentiment in international organizations.

Hungary has always stood up for the fair and equal treatment of Israel in international organizations and have always blocked unilateral, biased anti-Israel rants and statements, and we will of course continue to do so in the future,

he stressed.

He called the rising flames of modern-day anti-Semitism raging in the Western world an alarming development, which he said is the result of the completely irresponsible migration policy in Europe, where "the vocal minority is often able to override the will of the more quiet majority". "In Hungary," he stated, "anti-Semitic and anti-Israel scenes, demonstrations and university riots such as those that can be seen in Western European countries or even in the United States are unthinkable. Hungary, absolutely guarantees the opportunity of peaceful and safe coexistence for the Jewish community and for our fellow Jews. It is extremely infuriating that we are receiving criticisms of anti-Semitism from countries and ambassadors of countries that should at the very least remain silent in this situation, and that is quite the very least I can said," he added.

The foreign minister also recalled that the Israeli national football team has chosen Hungary as its home base and has played its last official matches here.

"I would like to assure our Israeli friends that for as long as Israel deems it necessary to have its home field away from home, Hungary will be available," he said. "And when we take over the European Union presidency, we will strive to restore cooperation between the Bloc and Israel to a basis of mutual respect," he said, calling for a normalization of dialogue between the parties and for a reduction of the voices of reproach and finger-wagging. "In this spirit, we are preparing to organize a meeting of the Association Council between the European Union and Israel during our six-month presidency," he stated.