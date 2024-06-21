Hungary FM: We Are One of Few with Higher Post-Pandemic Labor Force Participation Than Before

"Employment in Hungary today stands at 75 percent with one million jobs having been created since 2010, but the government's goal is to raise this record rate to 85 percent in the coming years," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference with Gilbert F. Houngbo, director-general of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the minister said that the meeting was particularly justified in times of threats and crises, as
although the crises of the past years did not stem from the economy, they have had serious economic repercussions.
The coronavirus epidemic and the war in Ukraine have turned the global economy upside down, which has led to the beginning of a new era, and in the meantime, the protection of jobs has also been a major challenge, the minister said. He recalled that fourteen years ago the government announced its plans to create a work-based society, with a focus on those wanting to work being able to do so.
We have had to protect this initiative twice in the last five years, and the good news is that both times we managed to protect Hungarian jobs and the work-based society, and enable everyone who wants to work to have work,
he emphasized, noting,
"Hungary is one of the few countries in the world where more people are in work after the pandemic than before, which is a result of the strategy to boost investment and protect jobs."