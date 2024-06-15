Report by Election Observers Misleads Public Opinion

– They want to mislead the public deliberately, CÖF-CÖKA Spokesman Zoltan Lomnic Jr. has said, regarding a recent meeting between CÖF-CÖKA (Civil Union Forum-Civil Unity Public Benefit Foundation) and the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO). He said the meeting was requested by ENEMO, which promised to prepare an impartial report of it. He also emphasized that they wanted sensitive financial date that could only be available for the authorities.
We were shocked to see that we are mentioned in the report together with other organisations, which is worrying in the sense that CÖF-CÖKA was the only body that they negotiated with, which can be misleading,
– the spokesman said, adding that ENEMO received no such information during the meeting that it expressed in its report later.