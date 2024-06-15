Report by Election Observers Misleads Public Opinion

Mr Lomnici Jr. also found ENEMO's position - that it's unfair for a candidate to withdraw at the last minute - shocking, stressing that there were several national and international examples for candidates withdrawing in the very last minute. - Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony stepped down in favour of opposition politician Peter Marki-Zay in unclear circumstances, so the criticism from the leftist-liberal side is frivolous and unfounded, the spokesman recalled, highlighting that in 2021, Mr Karacsony withdrew from the left-wing primaries at the last minute in favor of Mr Marki-Zay, the mayor of Hodmezovasarhel

– If the European Parliament elections can unite the spirit represented by PM Viktor Orban, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (also the leader of the Brothers of Italy party), and Marine Le Pen, the president of the French National Rally, then the European Union can finally be turned upside down and back on its feet - Laszlo Csizmadia, the president of CÖF-CÖKA, told the press briefing. He said while the EP elections have shown that many have lost confidence in the leading politicians and ruling parties of various countries, the Fidesz-KDNP party alliance and Viktor Orban's government have received a strong mandate to continue their pro-peace policies.

In Europe, pseudo-liberalism is collapsing and there is an undeniable right-wing advance, which represents a historic change. The people of the so-called middle powers - i.e. France, Italy and Germany - voted for the sovereignty of their countries and rejected the concept of a European super state,

– the president added.