Teachers Flee Vienna Schools Because of Migrants + Video

Austrian politicians blindly followed former German chancellor Angela Merkel's idealistic approach on mass immigration from Muslim countries during the first big wave of migration in 2015. And now, we are all suffering the consequences:
Austrian schools are no longer able to cope with the problem they have been entrusted with because integration is still not a compulsory subject for immigrants. In Vienna, the education system is already threatening to collapse,
– according to the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), which pointed out that the unchecked consequences of the past decade's uncontrolled immigration are now palpable in schools - and not just because of the influx of asylum seekers, who are adding 300 new pupils a month to Vienna's schools and who do not meet any of the prerequisites for school attendance.
The problem will continue to grow significantly, as the number of foreign nationals is generally higher in the younger age groups compared to the total number of foreign nationals, as shown by a recent population chart published by the Austrian Statistical Office. No wonder that street protests, such as the one we highlight below, are now commonplace.