Teachers Flee Vienna Schools Because of Migrants + Video

There are almost 900,000 school-age children in Austria, of whom more than 20 percent do not have Austrian citizenship.

Vienna leads significantly with 39 percent, or nearly 80,000 children, followed by Salzburg in the capital region. Urban centers, such as state capitals, show a marked deviation from the average for their respective areas.

In the five districts of Vienna, the proportion of third-country children aged between six and fifteen exceeds thirty percent. Some districts, such as Brigittenau, Favoriten, and Ottakring, have rates above forty percent, while Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus and Margareten have rates exceeding fifty percent.

According to a study by the Austrian Statistical Office, around seventy percent of school-age children in Vienna do not speak German in everyday life. One-third of children starting school in Vienna lack adequate German language skills to follow the lessons, even though two-thirds of these children were born in Austria. This language gap not only poses a challenge for the children but also creates considerable difficulties for both parents and teachers.

Union representative Thomas Krebs reports that teachers are now fleeing Viennese schools in droves.

However, the FPO has proposed some solutions to address the situation in Austria:

Those who do not speak German should not be allowed to attend school,

– stressed Hermann Brückl, the party's education spokesman. He noted that language learning was not a problem for previous waves of refugees from Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Poland, or Yugoslavia, nor is it a problem for Ukrainian refugee children.

The issue, he said, has only now become glaringly apparent with immigration from Islamic countries.

The party also highlights that the cultural difference is reflected in the growing problem of violence in schools. Eight out of ten reported school crimes in Austria occur in Vienna, with ninety percent of these incidents committed by immigrant children.

The FPO has drafted a nine-point plan to address the problem, but, as Mr. Brückl pointed out, the ruling parties only show interest in such proposals during campaign periods or when they have to "copy and paste" someone else's work.

