FM Szijjarto: Hungary Welcomes Italian PM's Visit to Beijing

Hungary welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister said Wednesday on his Facebook page.

In his post, Peter Szijjarto wrote that the Italian prime minister's statement that China is an indispensably important partner in dialogue in an increasingly uncertain international environment is particularly welcome.

We sincerely hope that none of the European Union and member states' leaders will attack the prime minister of Italy for her visit to Beijing,

the minister posted, adding: "We are pleased that the PM of a European G7 country and the president of China sit down at the negotiating table. In the current 'extremely active' international situation, only diplomatic channels and dialogue can provide solutions."

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing (Photo: AFP)