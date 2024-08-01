A magyar csapat eredményei:
Aranyérem
0
Ezüstérem
2
Bronzérem
1
HUNHámori Luca
16:18ÖkölvívásAnna Hamori-Marissa Williamson
HUNKovács Richárd
17:38ÖkölvívásRichard Kovacs-Sofiane Oumiha
HUNMagyarország
21:05VízilabdaMagyarország-Japán
HUNMagyarország
22:03ÚszásSzabad 4 x 200m
NyílNyíl
Giorgia MelonikínaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Welcomes Italian PM's Visit to Beijing

"We sincerely hope that none of the EU and member states' leaders will attack the Italian PM for her Beijing visit," Hungary's foreign minister posted Wednesday on Facebook.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 01. 13:09
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing, July 29, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister said Wednesday on his Facebook page.

In his post, Peter Szijjarto wrote that the Italian prime minister's statement that China is an indispensably important partner in dialogue in an increasingly uncertain international environment is particularly welcome.

We sincerely hope that none of the European Union and member states' leaders will attack the prime minister of Italy for her visit to Beijing,

the minister posted, adding: "We are pleased that the PM of a European G7 country and the president of China sit down at the negotiating table. In the current 'extremely active' international situation, only diplomatic channels and dialogue can provide solutions."

Nincs elérhető előnézet

Cover photo: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and  Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing (Photo: AFP)

Mindent egy helyen az olimpiáról

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMilák Kristóf

Hódolat Milák Kristófnak

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A nemzet normális többsége ott áll mögötted, miképpen a magyarok Istene is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.