Hungary FM: They Have Started a Campaign of Lies Against Hungary

Peter Szijjarto wrote:

Contrary to the false claims of the Baltic States, this decision does not in any way reduce the rigor of security checks for Russian and Belarusian citizens entering Hungary.

He added that in order to ensure that the leaders of the Baltic states are also aware of the facts, the Hungarian Security Policy State Secretary Peter Sztaray gave first-hand information to the embassies of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Szijjarto said,

Let's hope that knowing the facts will put an end to this campaign of lies.

Cover photo: Hungarian Security Policy State Secretary Peter Sztaray, gives information to the embassies of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)