A magyar csapat eredményei:
Aranyérem
0
Ezüstérem
0
Bronzérem
1
HUNMagyarország
13:30VívásHungary-Italy
propagandavízumSzijjártó Péter
magyar

"Baltic Propaganda Campaign Relaunched Against Hungary"

The Baltic propaganda campaign against Hungary has been restarted, as the Baltic states accused the country of putting the security of the Schengen area at risk by allowing Russian and Belorussian nationals, along with citizens of several other countries, to participate in the National Card program, Hungary's foreign minister posted on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 31. 11:12
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Baltic propaganda campaign against Hungary has been restarted, as the Baltic states accused the country of putting the security of the Schengen area at risk by allowing Russian and Belorussian nationals, along with citizens of several other countries, to participate in the National Card program, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

This is a childish lie,

he added.

Contrary to the claim, Russian and Belorussian nationals continue to need visas to enter Hungary and thus the Schengen area and can obtain residence permits only through lawful procedures, Peter Szijjarto wrote. 

Issuing residence permits and similar procedures are national competencies under EU rules, so Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian authorities have similar rights,

the minister highlighted, adding that

"it would be much better if my colleagues in the Baltic countries informed their citizens correctly rather than launching new smear campaigns".

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

Mindent egy helyen az olimpiáról

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Nyári Gábor
idezojelekOlimpia 2024

Emlékezetpolitika a Szajna partján

Nyári Gábor avatarja

A híres folyó partjának új szobrai igen egyoldalúan hirdetik a franciák sokszínűségét.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.