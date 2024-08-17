A magyar csapat eredményei:
St Stephen's Day Air Parade Rehearsal Promises Spectacular Show + Video

All aerial vehicles tested well.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Hungarian Defense Forces2024. 08. 17. 11:06
St Stephen's Day Air Parade rehearsal in Budapest (Photo: Hungarian Defense Forces/Tunde Racz)
The main rehearsal for the St Stephen's Day air parade was held in Budapest over the Danube. The H145M, H225M and Mi-24 rotorcraft of the MH Kiss Jozsef 86th Helicopter Brigade and the two Zlin-143 aircraft performed with flying colors.

At this point nothing stands in the way of a spectacular air parade on August 20,

when audiences will also be dazzled by the addition of Gripen fighter jets flying in from Kecskemet Air Base.

Photo: Hungarian Defense Forces/Tunde Racz

The show will take place from 9 to 10 am over the Danube on the section between the Chain and Margaret Bridges.

Cover photo: St Stephen's Day Air Parade rehearsal in Budapest (Photo: Hungarian Defense Forces/Tunde Racz)

 

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

