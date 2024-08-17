St Stephen's Day Air Parade Rehearsal Promises Spectacular Show + Video

The main rehearsal for the St Stephen's Day air parade was held in Budapest over the Danube. The H145M, H225M and Mi-24 rotorcraft of the MH Kiss Jozsef 86th Helicopter Brigade and the two Zlin-143 aircraft performed with flying colors.
At this point nothing stands in the way of a spectacular air parade on August 20,
when audiences will also be dazzled by the addition of Gripen fighter jets flying in from Kecskemet Air Base.
The show will take place from 9 to 10 am over the Danube on the section between the Chain and Margaret Bridges.