New EU Competitiveness Deal Is in the Works

Mr Boka reported that EU affairs ministers came to the Hungarian capital at his invitation for the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. There was no hint of discrimination at the meeting, which focused on the priorities of the Hungarian EU Presidency, namely strengthening the EU's competitiveness and addressing its demographic challenges. Participants agreed that the quality of EU legislation could be improved in a number of areas, and discussed how to secure the necessary funding for new initiatives.

The aim of the Hungarian Presidency is to finalize a new European competitiveness agreement, the outlines of which will be visible at the November meeting in Budapest,

he said, stressing that investment in modern technology is key.

On the demographic challenges facing the European Union, the minister pointed out that if current trends continue, by 2070 only 3.7% of the world's population will be living in Europe, compared to the presently "nearly 10%", raising serious questions about Europe's future.

Cover photo: Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka at a press conference following the informal meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Budapest on September 3, 2024 (Photo: Istvan Mirko)