Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary Isn't the Only Country Affected by Brussels Injustice

At the political season opening press conference of the Center for Fundamental Rights on September 3, 2024, the Center's EU Research Director Attila Kovacs outlined the challenges and opportunities facing the EU. He stressed that, although many difficulties still lie ahead, there is cause for hope: the Patriots Group in the European Parliament has been formed, which envisions the future of the European Union based on national, conservative and sovereignist values. He summed up the aim of the Hungarian Presidency in one word: peace.

Now that the European Parliament has been formed and the Commissioners nominations are being finalized, all eyes are on Ursula von der Leyen: will she be able to create a balanced and effective Commission that can lead Europe into the future with the EU's interests at heart? Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been the first to break the wall of political correctness, be it on European competitiveness, the migration crisis or war and peace.

Attila Kovacs, director of EU research at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

According to the think tank's analyst Fanni Lajko, in the autumn political season, the dynamics of the European Parliament and the European Commission will test the patriotic and Eurosceptic forces, which will continue to be overshadowed by the liberal majority.

But the political elite in Brussels cannot evade the growing influence of the Patriots, especially on key issues of national sovereignty. Ursula von der Leyen's second term began in the shadow of a divisive leadership style and corruption allegations that undermine the credibility of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also faced significant criticism during the nomination process. And the failure of some member states to meet the requirements set by the old-new president (e.g. meeting deadlines, female and male candidates) suggests that tensions and disagreements over the direction of the Commission and the role of von der Leyen will continue to define the next five years.

Fanni Lajko, analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

In conclusion, the experts stressed that the issue of migration and its problems are increasingly defining Europe's political landscape, as the elections in Germany and Austria show. The penalty imposed on Hungary by the Court of Justice of the European Union is unfair and highlights the EU's double standards. Hungary consistently protects its borders and its citizens from uncontrolled immigration, even in the face of unjust sanctions.

Cover photo: Attila Kovacs, EU Research Director (left) and Fanni Lajko, analyst (right) at the press conference of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)





