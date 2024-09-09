Orbán ViktorSzáhel-térségcsádi elnökcsád
magyar

PM Orban Welcomes Chad's President

During a working dinner on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in his office with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who arrived for a two-day official visit to Hungary. On Monday, PM Orban will hold further bilateral talks with the president of Chad, his press chief - Bertalan Havasi - said in a statement.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 09. 10:43
PM Viktor Orban welcomes Chad's President (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Republic of Chad is a key country in the fight against illegal migration. Migration from Africa to Europe cannot be stopped without the countires of the Sahel region. That's why Hungary is building a partnership for cooperation with Chad - these are the major topics of the formal negotiations.


The talks will also focus on joint efforts against international terrorism, and the two sides will also discuss the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of defence, mutual trainings and the possibility of joint operations," Mr. Orban's press chief said in a statement.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban welcomes Chad's President (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Bánó Attila
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Magyar Péter nézze meg az állatkórházakat is!

Bánó Attila avatarja

Hogyan lehet pancserségre stratégiát építeni?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.