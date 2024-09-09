PM Orban Welcomes Chad's President

The Republic of Chad is a key country in the fight against illegal migration. Migration from Africa to Europe cannot be stopped without the countires of the Sahel region. That's why Hungary is building a partnership for cooperation with Chad - these are the major topics of the formal negotiations.

The talks will also focus on joint efforts against international terrorism, and the two sides will also discuss the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of defence, mutual trainings and the possibility of joint operations," Mr. Orban's press chief said in a statement.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban welcomes Chad's President (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

