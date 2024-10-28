tiszaMagyar Kétfarkú KutyapártMi Hazánk MozgalomFidesz-KDNP
magyar

Hungary's Ruling Parties Remain Steadily in the Lead

The Fidesz-KDNP alliance continues to steadily lead the ranking of the Hungarian political parties, shows the latest party preference survey by the Szazadveg Institute.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 28. 14:35
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the studio of Kossuth Radio (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office / Vivien Cher Benko)
The governing parties currently stand at 40 percent among the politically active Hungarian population (those who are sure or likely to vote), according to the latest poll conducted by the Szazadveg Institute. In second place,  is the Tisza - Respect and Freedom Party with 31 percent, followed by Our Homeland and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP), each holding 6 percent.The left-wing parties are currently below the 5 percent parliamentary entry threshold.

8 percent of the politically active individuals either remain undecided or did not disclose their preference when asked which party they would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held this Sunday.

Looking solely at the preferences of active party supporters, the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) would receive 43 percent of the votes, Tisza 32 percent, while Our Homeland and MKKP would each secure 7 percent if elections were held this Sunday. The parties of the left-wing alliance, with less than 5 percent, would not win parliamentary seats.

 

 

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

