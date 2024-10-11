Európai Parlament (EP)vitaStrasbourg
magyar

Party Politics in Strasbourg Instead of Focusing on Issues

Wednesday's European parliamentary debate to discuss the priorities of the Hungarian EU Presidency, unfortunately rather than focusing on the Presidency's program and its various plans and achievements, instead devolved into a current political affairs match, Csaba Zalai told Magyar Nemzet. According to the professor of public service and head of the Research Group on International Organizations at the National University of Public Service, the debate was also exploited by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a kind of campaign platform.

Edmár Attila
2024. 10. 11. 17:36
European Parliament building in Strasbourg (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the scheduled EP debate Wednesday on the priorities of the Hungarian EU Presidency turned into a very heated session. Ursula von der Leyen set off the political battle in a manner uncharacteristic of what we've seen from her so far, while MEP Peter Magyar attacked the Hungarian government. Professor Csaba Zalai, head of the Research on International Organizations at Hungary's National University of Public Service, talked to us about this and the reasons behind the inability to address the pressing issues.

Unfortunately, Wednesday's debate was not about the substantive program put forth by the Hungarian EU presidency and its various plans and achievements, but was basically about current party politics,

the expert said.

This, he said, has to be understood against the backdrop that the European Commission has not yet been formed. "Ursula von der Leyen made an explicitly political speech, which has not been the case in previous debates of this kind. This is an unprecedented response to the presented program of the rotating EU Presidency, and should be viewed in the context that the EP hearings of potential Commission members will be starting in the coming weeks," the expert pointed out, saying that at the end of the process, the Parliament will have to elect the new Commission.

In other words, in her speech, Von der Leyen was already making overtures to the European Parliament, especially to the political groups whose votes she is counting on. So yesterday's debate took place in a very strong Brusselite political context,

Mr Zalai said, noting that

Ursula von der Leyen's speech can also be interpreted as a kind of campaign.

Peter Magyar's speech, he said, was undoubtedly in pursuit of domestic policy goals, which is not unprecedented, but not typical during presentations of the Presidency's priorities.

The expert stressed, however, that 

the EU is facing a plethora of problems where substantive debate on the issues is needed. Instead, many used Wednesday's event essentially as an internal and/or political battle. It would have been more constructive and forward-looking if certain issues and aspects could have been discussed that day. The Hungarian prime minister also emphasized that he was looking forward to a substantive debate on issues.

Improving European competitiveness, responding to the demographic challenges and the problem of illegal migration are issues which the Hungarian Presidency has also treated as priorities. "We will certainly need to have a lot of debating and joint thinking on these issues going forward in order to find common solutions to these European challenges," Csaba Zalai concluded.

 

Cover photo: European Parliament building in Strasbourg (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

