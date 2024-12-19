Deputy Speaker: 2025 Vital Stage in Hungary's Advancement

The setting up of the Patriots was an exciting new development in European politics in 2024, as were the government crises in France and Germany at the end of the year. What's your take on these changes that were unthinkable in 2023?

Politically, it has been a rather turbulent year indeed, and what is new - apart from the changes highlighted in your question - is that parties that were previously hardly known or formed only a few months ago have gained significant social support in a short period of time. I need only to refer to the elections in Romania. In my view, all this is the result of the social division widened by the breakdown of the consensus on Christian-based values mentioned earlier. This, together with the change in communication channels, opened up space for a new type of politician to enter the scene. The consequences of all this are unforeseeable, but it is already clear that the purposeful use of social media is becoming more important to many than the expertise needed to govern. Expertise and the intellectual nature of politics are in decline.

What are the potential consequences of this phenomenon?

In the short term: a deepening domestic political crises and a further weakening of Europe economically and politically compared to its rivals. In the longer term it makes strategic planning impossible, which would be essential not only for closing the gap but also for maintaining and stabilizing positions. Indeed, in the absence of strategic planning, instead of defining the most important objectives, there is only opportunity for substitute actions. A good example is the EU's policy over the last decade, which has been - with slight exaggeration - more concerned with the use of gender-neutral pronouns than with increasing economic competitiveness.

Let us not forget that Mario Draghi's report was published only this year, while the productivity gap between the US and Europe has been at least ten years in the making.

Europe is still trying to feign strength. Prominent European politicians say that they are ready for a trade war with China or even the United States, while they are also looking to up the ante in the actual war in Ukraine.

The two are seemingly different, but they stem from one root: a misperception of Europe's interests and opportunities, coupled with a kind of arrogant sense of superiority. We are living in a globalized, capitalist social and economic system, where the policy of closing-off has unpredictable consequences. The dense network of ties connecting the world economy are now more like a spider's web, where pulling one thread sends reverberations throughout the whole web. Similarly, if, for political reasons, we try to cut off a state or a large company from the economic bloodstream, instead of the diversification that would otherwise be necessary, this can have ramifications in very distant sectors. The processes are obvious and a kind of restructuring of globalization along political fault lines has begun, but we must do everything possible to ensure that this does not become the start of a new Cold War.

It is therefore crucial - in addition to sparing human lives - to bring the real war in our neighborhood to an end as soon as possible, which my hope is will happen in 2025.

Media coverage of Parliament has mostly focused on the issue of war and peace, overshadowing the legislative process. As deputy-speaker of the National Assembly, how do you assess the legislative work completed this year?

We will likely conclude our work on December 20, and at that time, we can say that more than 180 bills will have been submitted to Parliament, of which nearly a hundred are expected to have been adopted, including some of the most important ones. However, the public debate in Parliament has been dominated by war and peace, with the key legislative debate in the first half of this year being the approval of Sweden's accession to NATO - which had already started in 2023. The war situation also made it necessary to change the customary practice of recent years, which is why we presented the 2025 budget in the fall, with the final vote on the budget to take place in the extraordinary session on December 20. Of course, the challenge and the question remains whether peace will really come in 2025 or whether new, unforeseen events and problems will make it more difficult to achieve. In any case, it is reassuring that the Parliament, as well as the Government with Prime Minister Orban at the helm, have done and are continuing to do everything possible to promote peace and economic recovery.