Fear Reigns in Magdeburg – A Local Hungarian Woman Speaks Exclusively to Our Newspaper

Silence and fear now reign in Magdeburg - this is how a Hungarian woman residing in the German city described the situation to Magyar Nemzet. According to our source, who requested anonymity, the usual hustle and bustle of the streets and shops typical before Christmas has been noticeably absent. As previously highlighted by our newspaper, a Saudi doctor with a Muslim background committed a brutal act of violence at a local Christmas market on Friday evening. Driving his car into the crowd, he caused the deaths of at least five people - including women and a child - and injured more than two hundred others.

Fear now dominates the streets of Magdeburg (Photo: AFP)

Fear and terror in Germany

This is terrible. We didn’t dare venture into the city center on Saturday. In the morning, we went shopping at a familiar suburban mall. There were few people there, whereas it’s usually crowded on weekends,

– the woman told our newspaper..

She added that they saw police everywhere in the aftermath of Friday’s terrorist attack.

It’s horrifying even to think about it,

– she noted.

The Hungarian woman living in Magdeburg confirmed to our paper that the city now lives in the grip of fear. She emphasized that she can't understand why the authorities have failed to ensure people’s safety.

I just don’t get it - why didn’t they put up a stronger barrier or some other obstacle in front of the market? You could just drive straight in. The police presence was increased, but obviously, that wasn’t enough,

– she said.

As our paper has already reported, on Saturday evening, authorities placed the fifty-year-old man accused of deliberately driving his car into the crowd at the Magdeburg Christmas market into pre-trial detention. The attack resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to more than two hundred others.

According to a decision by the Magdeburg District Court, the suspect was remanded in custody.

The perpetrator is a migrant of Muslim background.

During the tragic incident, the suspect drove a black BMW into the crowded market. Among the victims were four women and a nine-year-old boy. The exact number of those injured remains unknown, but reports indicate that more than two hundred people suffered various degrees of injuries. The incident has shaken the local community and all of Germany. In the wake of the tragedy, questions have arisen regarding the security measures at Christmas markets and other events that draw large crowds. Experts suggest that existing security protocols may need to be reviewed and strengthened.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have promised further updates in the coming days. Meanwhile, the city of Magdeburg mourns, organizing memorials to honor the victims.

Cover photo: Shock and silence reign after the brutal terrorist attack in Magdeburg, Germany (Photo: AFP)