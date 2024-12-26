The name Dr. Ballouz may sound familiar to Hungarian television viewers, since the German hospital drama was picked up by a local, Hungarian channel. Its lead character – a chief physician with an immigrant background – works at a remote clinic in eastern Germany; he's an exceptional man both as a professional and a human being. The original series, broadcast by German public media and boasting millions of viewers, was intended to promote a propagandistic narrative since 2021: that those arriving from outside Europe are fully capable of performing at the highest level in the EU’s leading nation, both professionally and in terms of human quality, on par with native Germans.

And now, Enter Taleb A., a Saudi-born man who has lived in Germany since the early Merkel era. In Magdeburg, he not only drove into the crowds at a Christmas market but also plowed into the lifestyle, holiday traditions, and sense of security cherished by Germans and Europeans alike.

And he did so at full throttle. Taleb A. is also a doctor, sworn to save lives, rather than destroy them. Yet, according to reports, descended into a whirlwind of confusion and dangerous thoughts. Being a psychiatrist, he might even analyze this himself, altlhough the internet is not short on armchair analysts either. However, we, as rational Europeans, are not interested in endless hand-wringing, in dwelling on the tragic downfall of the "poor immigrant" or the turning points of his life that led him here. Plain and simple: we want safety. And if perfect safety isn’t possible, we want the highest degree that's attainable.