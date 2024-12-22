PM Orban: Brussels Wants to Turn Hungary Into Magdeburg + Video

Successful national consultation

After his briefing, Hungary's prime minister answered questions from journalists. Regarding the national consultation, he said this national consultation survey generated the third highest level of interest so far. The last time there was such a high level of interest was the consultation on pensions and other economic issues. The prime minister said that the Hungarians are most interested in economic issues, which he believes is the right thing.

"There is always a debate about whether or not the questions are purposefully worded," added Viktor Orban. In his view, the answers are clear, Hungary must remain on the path of economic neutrality. The consultation does not replace the elections, he emphasized.

He described competitiveness as a dynamic concept designed to ensure that everyone has a job. "Anyone who wants to work in Hungary today can work," he said. The essence of competitiveness is to invest in modern sectors, he said. He sees the key problem for the Hungarian economy in the energy sector, where there has been a steep price increase. Until the new Paks power plant is up and running, he said, the country will be dependent on energy imports to a large extent, and now we have had to pay 17 billion instead of seven billion. "Hungary must strive to obtain energy as cheaply as possible," Mr Orban stressed.

In response to a question, the Hungarian prime minister also commented on the altercation between Peter Magyar of the opposition Tisza Party and Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications director. "It was not Tamas Menczer who brought the rough style, he just accepted the challenge," Viktor Orban pointed out. According to him,

the government should deal with the country, not the opposition.

"My view of Hungarian domestic politics for many years now is that I have been compelled to endure the situation that Brussels’ agents lead the Hungarian opposition. This has been the case for ten or so years now. This has been so ever since Hungary announced that it has a path of its own and would take on the disputes with Brussels. At every election since then I have seen that Brussels makes every effort to achieve a change of government in Hungary, and they do not even deny this. I was in the European Parliament, they told me that you are to go and a new one will come. And they said the same thing to the Poles, so let's not play this game. The situation is clear."

Brussels is bent on effecting a change of government.

They have their people for that, I won't argue with them, but I will argue with their masters in Brussels, and I even want to defeat them. It's not here that I have to defeat them, but in Brussels, and I'm working on that, the prime minister stated.