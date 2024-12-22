PM Orban: Brussels Wants to Turn Hungary Into Magdeburg + Video

The Hungarian prime minister wished everyone a blessed, peaceful and happy Christmas and a prosperous and healthy New Year, and expressed his sympathy and sorrow to the families of the victims who died and were injured in the terrorist attack in Germany. It is perhaps appropriate to wait a day or two before drawing political conclusions, he added, as sympathy prevails in our feelings at such times, and rightly so.
"However, I would like to say that these phenomena have only existed in Europe since the migration crisis. There is no doubt that there is a connection between what Western Europe has become, the influx of migration, especially illegal migration, and terrorist acts. Therefore,
the lesson that Hungary can learn from this is that it must consistently maintain that Hungary must not be allowed to transform itself into a world where such things can happen.
But above all, we are with the Germans, emphasized the prime minister at his year-end press conference.
Brussels unanimously assessed Hungary's EU presidency as successful, he said, speaking about the results of Hungary's presidency. He highlighted that more than a thousand meetings were held and that a great deal of work and energy had been invested. Having held the EU presidency once before, Mr Orban said that this time there was much more work to do, recalling that Hungary worked on roughly a hundred legislative dossiers during its current EU presidency.
"I have never seen such isolation, half the world was here in Hungary. We held the biggest diplomatic event in the country's history, and at the end even our opponents congratulated us on the quantity and quality of the work accomplished," PM Orban noted.