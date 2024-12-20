PM Orban: A Christmas Ceasefire Would Signal That Peace Is Not Hopeless

– "We must not fall for any provocations. In times of war, strategic calm is of the utmost importance,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized during his interview on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program. Speaking about the EU summit from the public media's Brussels studio, Mr. Orban stated that inflammatory remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be treated magnanimously.

A Christmas ceasefire

Regarding the peace mission, PM Orban revealed that he had discussed the matter with several world leaders, including the president of Turkey. This is significant, he explained, because so far the Turkish president has been the only successful mediator between the two sides, having brokered the grain export deal.

– "At the very least, we should achieve a Christmas ceasefire. I am working to secure a truce during the Orthodox Christmas and arrange a large-scale prisoner exchange," he added. According to Mr. Orban, since we are only talking about two or three days, the argument that one side might gain an advantage is moot.

– A Christmas ceasefire would signal that achieving a short-term peace is not hopeless, Mr. Orban said. He noted that he had managed to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the holiday ceasefire but suggested that Ukrainians could also easily change their stance.

Two major shifts

Mr. Orban also addressed speculations about the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s inauguration. "For now, we have a month to go, and we should pray that nothing happens to him," he said. Mr. Orban pointed out two significant global developments occurring simultaneously: the shifting balance of power in Russia’s favor and changes in Washington, which remains a pivotal seat of Western civilization. He argued that these developments demand caution from Hungary, emphasizing the need to diverge from the strategies currently pursued by Western leaders. At the same time, most national leaders in the West are now open to change. "They sense the necessity of creating a lasting and secure situation. It's hard to maintain strength with a war raging on the periphery - it’s bad for the economy," he explained.

Harmful deal in Brussels

The two, globally decisive changes are not in the least reflected in the European Commission's policies. PM Orban underlined that a pact had been struck in Brussels between three or four of the largest European Parliament parties, adding that these groups are indifferent to what happens beyond the "Brussels bubble." He noted that under this agreement, Hungary would be required to send 200 billion forints to Ukraine. "The biggest problems lie in Brussels," he stated.

Mr. Orban revealed that Europe and the United States have together spent 310 billion euros on the war so far. He argued that this money could have been used to develop Western Balkan countries to EU standards, support migrant-source countries to prevent migrants from setting off towards Europe, enhance Europe’s military capabilities, or simply improve living conditions for Europeans. "This money could have worked miracles," Mr. Orban declared.

Regarding the Brussels pact, he cautioned that Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU would ruin Hungarian farmers, rendering any rushed process unsupportable.

Soros headquarters vs. national majority

According to PM Orban, the Patriots for Europe group, which brings together nationalist parties in the European Parliament, is currently confronting an unusual situation. He explained that global networks exist in the world, one of which - George Soros's network - has lost one of its primary bases, the United States, and now only holds Brussels in its grasp. “The key to the future of the Patriots lies in whether they can secure a majority in Brussels and assume power,” he emphasized.

Assessing the achievements of Hungary's EU presidency, PM Orban underlined that it had resolved some issues that had remained unsolved for years. He highlighted the enormous amount of work the Hungarians had put into the presidency, which even Ursula von der Leyen had acknowledged with praise. Among the major accomplishments, he cited the resolution of a decade-long impasse regarding the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area - a negotiation that the Hungarians finally succeeded in concluding. Another significant achievement was the normalization of frozen relations with all Western Balkan countries.

The greatest achievement of Hungary's presidency

– Europe must act to regain its competitiveness; this will not happen on its own,” PM Orban stated firmly. He argued that improving competitiveness is essential for improving the lives of European citizens. He revealed that a action plan designed to restore competitiveness has been drafted, which he described as the greatest achievement of Hungary’s EU presidency.

– “In order to solve a problem, you must first name it - and for that, you need words capable of accurately describing reality,” Mr. Orban stressed. He criticized Brussels as a bubble detached from reality. “But thanks to the Hungarian presidency, European politics have moved closer to reality,” he added.

We need to hit the ground running

"Despite all debates, we owe a great deal to (outgoing Central Bank Governor) Gyorgy Matolcsy, who saved hundreds of thousands of families with foreign currency loans from bankruptcy,” PM Orban said, discussing the upcoming parliamentary vote on next year’s budget. He announced that Finance Minister Mihaly Varga will take over as the new central bank governor, while the finance ministry will merge into Hungary's ministry of economic development, led by Marton Nagy.

Mr. Orban highlighted that the new economic policy action plan, which includes initiatives like worker-friendly loans and the Sandor Demjan Program, was developed by Marton Nagy. “I am hopeful that the budget is professionally sound and well-functioning,” he underlined. He emphasized the need for a flying start in January to ensure that families feel its impact with immediate effect. He also mentioned that Marton Nagy had finalized a three-year wage agreement, with the majority of its effects expected to be felt as early as next year.

