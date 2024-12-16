– What is your opinion on Ilaria Salis, and what do you think about her current position as an MEP?

– Ilaria Salis's recent conviction in Hungary for serious offenses, including aggravated assault and criminal association, calls into question her suitability to represent Italian interests in Europe. We cannot allow someone who has demonstrated violent and illegal behavior to sit in such an important institution as the European Parliament. Her election represents a dangerous precedent and sends the wrong signal to our youth, who must understand that violence is never justifiable, regardless of political motivations. The League party will continue to fight for values of responsibility and respect for the law. It is essential that European representatives serve as role models, and not as bearers of messages of violence or illegality.

– What are your thoughts on the European Union's migration policy and pact?

– The EU's current migration policy needs to be radically revised. It is necessary to establish safer borders and ensure that member countries can control their own frontiers. Recently, I emphasized the importance of agreements like PRIMA, which aim to reduce the causes of mass immigration through cooperation in the Mediterranean. We must address the problem at its root by creating opportunities in migrants' countries of origin.

– What do you think about the accusations against Matteo Salvini?

– The accusations against Mr. Salvini are part of a political strategy to silence those who defend national values of sovereignty. It is important to support those who have the courage to oppose the establishment and its pressures. The League remains steadfast in its mission to represent the interests of Italians and will not be intimidated by unfounded attacks.

– What objectives would your party like to achieve in 2025?

– The Legue party aims to consolidate its position as a leading force for national sovereignty in Europe. We want to promote policies that protect our borders, support Italian families, and strengthen the local economy. Our goal is to create a Europe that respects national diversities and fosters sustainable development.

– How can peace be achieved in Europe, and what role does Viktor Orban's peace mission play in this?

– Peace in Europe can be achieved through constructive dialogue and respect for national sovereignties. Viktor Orbán's peace mission is crucial in this context as it proposes pragmatic solutions to address conflicts like the one in Ukraine, focusing on dialogue rather than military escalation. It is essential to work together to build a stable and peaceful future for all Europeans.

Cover photo: Italian MEP Paolo Borchia (Photo: AFP)