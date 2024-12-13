Europe's Restoration Lies in Returning to Its Core Principles

Previously, we spoke with Danish politician Anders Vistisen about the Patriots for Europe.

– What is the significance of the Patriots for Europe meeting in Budapest?

– The Budapest session of Patriots for Europe - our group's first meeting since its formation - marks a critical milestone in the cultural battle against the outdated ideology of Brussels' ruling coalition. This event allowed us to share and refine ideas with the help of prominent speakers and experts, fostering a deeper understanding among participants. Right now, we are the only political force in our spectrum actively engaging in this cultural struggle across Europe, and the results demonstrate our significant impact. Among the conservatives, we are unique in prioritizing ideas that traditional right-wing parties have long abandoned. The European People's Party (EPP) resembles a retreating army, ceding ground to the left on every issue while focusing solely on administration - where it, too, has failed catastrophically under Ursula von der Leyen's leadership. Ms. von der Leyen has destroyed European agriculture, industry, and rural communities, mishandled the pandemic with gross incompetence amid corruption allegations, weaponized the European Commission against political opponents, and betrayed countless European citizens by yielding to radical left-wing interests. In Budapest, we reaffirmed our commitment to reversing these harmful policies and restoring common sense to EU institutions.

– How can Europe be restored, and what role does Viktor Orban play in this at the EU level?

– Europe’s restoration lies in returning to its foundational principles. Put simply, the EU must revert to serving the interests of its member states - not the other way around. Member states must not be subordinate to Brussels bureaucrats. Viktor Orban understands this perfectly and works tirelessly to reclaim Europe for its people. His repeated electoral victories - growing stronger each cycle - are ecidence that common sense and patriotism not only serve the public good but are also politically effective. His leadership sets a powerful example for the entire EU.

– What is your view on the corruption scandals surrounding the Sanchez government?

– Pedro Sanchez is the most corrupt prime minister in Spanish history - a bitter irony, given his promise to rid Spain of corruption upon taking office. One of his first acts was to repeal the crime of embezzlement. He then introduced an illegal amnesty for his government allies, encompassing corruption charges. His wife, brother, and former party vice president are all implicated in corruption cases, and it is highly likely that Mr. Sanchez himself will face charges in the future. This is unprecedented in Spanish history. From day one, Vox has maintained that Sanchez belongs in prison, and we firmly believe that justice will prevail.

– What are your thoughts on the recent devastating floods in Spain and their political implications?

– This is a deeply painful topic - not only due to the destruction caused by the catastrophic floods, but also because of the criminal negligence of the responsible authorities tasked with prevention and emergency response. Both the regional and national governments failed in their duties. The regional government was paralyzed both before and after the flood, an inexplicable failure. When Vox had a role in the administration via its interior minister, similar weather conditions were met with full preparedness, preventing such a large-scale disaster. Even more outrageous was the Sanchez government’s deliberate negligence. All of Europe witnessed the shocking scene of French rescue teams - the first responders to reach the site, as it turned out later - arriving three days after the flood. Sanchez delayed deploying the military for four days, prioritizing party interests over human lives. This is why he could not attend the memorial Mass for the victims in Valencia, because he knew public outrage could have ended his political career.

– How can peace be achieved in Europe, and what role does Viktor Orban’s peace mission play in this?

– The attacks against Viktor Orban are baseless and unjust. I can personally attest to this, as he was one of the first European leaders to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He did so at the Madrid Summit organized by Vox in 2022, where patriotic leaders from across Europe gathered. While Ms. von der Leyen’s party was busy purchasing Russian gas, we were taking action. Looking ahead, much depends on Donald Trump’s return, which is now only a month and a half away. His first term taught us that the world is safer and more peaceful when he is the president of the United States. His victory would bring hope not only to the U.S. but also to Europe. Let's not forget the peace agreements he brokered during his first term. His leadership could once again pave the way for stability and diplomacy.

Cover photo: Spanish politician Jorge Buxade Villalba



