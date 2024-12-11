Viktor Orban Sets Example in Europe

The significance of the Patriots for Europe meeting in Budapest lies in symbolizing the growing influence of national conservative and Eurosceptic forces in Europe. This event serves as a unifying platform for leaders and parties calling for greater national sovereignty, opposition to federalist EU policies and the promotion of common values such as cultural heritage, family and self-determination, Anders Vistisen said in response to Magyar Nemzet's question.

Budapest has become the center of these discussions, reflecting the leading role Hungary, under Viktor Orban's leadership, has taken in contributing to this alternative European vision,

the Danish MEP highlighted.

Europe can be rebuilt by redefining the sovereignty of member states, by opposing centralized decision-making from Brussels, and by addressing issues of migration, cultural identity and economic independence, he noted.

Viktor Orban is an example of how a national government can resist federalist pressure, promoting a Europe of nations instead of a supranational union,

he said speaking about the role of Hungary's prime minister, adding that his governance, particularly in the area of migration policy and family-centered social policies, is an inspiration and model for Eurosceptic parties across the continent.

In Vistisen's view, the EU's migration policy and the proposed pact are deeply flawed and pose a major threat to national sovereignty. By attempting to impose a mandatory distribution of migrants or fines for non-compliance, the policy undermines the democratic choices of individual nations. It also fails to address the root causes of migration and encourages further illegal migration.

Among the Patriots' objectives for 2025, he highlighted the need to prevent the European Union from gaining further power at the expense of national sovereignty.

They continue to resist any federalist initiative that centralizes power in Brussels. By working together with national conservative and Eurosceptic forces, they want to take advantage of the strengthened position of the right-wing bloc in the European Parliament. By uniting these voices, they want to achieve substantive changes that European voters demand such as:

reducing excessive EU interference, protecting national interests and supporting policies that reflect the will of the people, not the elected bureaucrats in Brussels.

The politician took the view that peace in Europe can only be achieved by promoting diplomatic solutions and avoiding any escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Viktor Orban's peace mission emphasizes negotiation rather than confrontation and challenges the prevailing view that unconditional military support will resolve the conflict,

he stressed, adding that

the Hungarian prime minister's approach calls for a realistic assessment of the situation, promoting solutions that take into account long-term stability and avoid further division of Europe.

Cover photo: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen, board member of the Patriots for Europe EP group (Photo: Anders Vistisen)



