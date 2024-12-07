Budapest has become an increasingly important diplomatic center in recent years, as evidenced by the series of European and international events. The Patriots for Europe party family's two-day external group meeting, and the meetings of the European Political Community and the Council of the EU in November, show that Hungary's capital has become a decisive player not just at a regional, but also at a European level.
Patriots' Meeting in Budapest Strengthens Hungary's Strategic Role
Budapest is becoming an increasingly important diplomatic center, as evidenced by recent events, Fanni Lajko, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told our newspaper.
The fact that Budapest is hosting events of this level clearly demonstrates the city's growing significance as a diplomatic hub. These events also strengthen Hungary's position in the European Union, as their organization requires a strong professional and political background, which Budapest successfully provides,
– said Ms. Lajko, an analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights.
These events ar also a clear reflection of the strengthening of right-wing political forces. The Patriots for Europe party family, which has become the third largest political force in the European Parliament, is a dynamic and renewing community that stands for the importance of sovereignty, national interests and traditional values.
The meeting of the Patriots for Europe in Budapest holds symbolic significance. It not only strengthens the unity of right-wing forces, but also shows that Budapest plays a central role in the European governance of conservative politics,
– Ms. Lajko explained.
She added that the event also makes clear the unstoppable rise of the right in Europe. The steady expansion of the Patriots for Europe party family and the increasing representation of right-wing values in the European Parliament shows that a renewed political community is emerging, which is strongly supported by Hungary and the leadership of PM Viktor Orban.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Events like this not only strengthen the unity of right-wing alliances, but also show that the Hungarian government plays a strategic role in the organization and management of European right-wing politics. The rise of the right and the growing importance of Budapest go hand in hand, reinforcing Hungary's place on Europe's political map.
Cover photo: French National Rally (RN) chief Jordan Bardella, the president of the Patriots for Europe group in the EP (r) and Kinga Gal, First VP of the group, speak during the Patriots' Budapest meeting in the upper chamber of parliament on December 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Key Takeaways from PM Orban and Jordan Bardella's Discussion
PM Orban received Jordan Bardella, the president of the French National Rally, in Budapest.
Majority of Ukrainians Fleeing the War Will Never Return
A survey reveals that a growing number of Ukrainian refugees in Berlin plan on making the German capital their permanent home.
Lawyer Tells Pressman a Few Home Truths
US Ambassador to Hungary held talks in Brussels.
Popular Support for New Economic Policies to Top EU Average Growth
Hungary's House Speaker Laszlo Kover appeals for national consultation participation in Janoshalma.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Több mint háromezer hamis bankjegyet találtak egy budapesti férfi lakásán
Szoboszlai Dominikék mai meccsét törölték, Liverpool nagy bajban a vihar miatt!
Két évvel a halála után derült ki Kirstie Alley legféltettebb titka
Bundesmutti visszaszól
Váratlan közleményt adott ki a TV2 a Megasztár kapcsán
Hatalmas bejelentés Brüsszelben: napelemet kell szerelni minden ház tetejére
El leszel kapva, te mocskos állat!
Tomboló vihar miatt elmarad Szoboszlaiék hétvégi rangadója
Magyar Péter minden EP-képviselőjétől ezer eurót kér havonta készpénzben
Szoboszlai Dominik utolsó esélye, magyar futballnagyságok nyomába léphet
Szoboszlai a sor elején, de Slot nem az ő kezdését erősítette meg
Lázadnak a vidékiek Magyar Péterék ellen
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Key Takeaways from PM Orban and Jordan Bardella's Discussion
PM Orban received Jordan Bardella, the president of the French National Rally, in Budapest.
Majority of Ukrainians Fleeing the War Will Never Return
A survey reveals that a growing number of Ukrainian refugees in Berlin plan on making the German capital their permanent home.
Lawyer Tells Pressman a Few Home Truths
US Ambassador to Hungary held talks in Brussels.
Popular Support for New Economic Policies to Top EU Average Growth
Hungary's House Speaker Laszlo Kover appeals for national consultation participation in Janoshalma.