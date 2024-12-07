The fact that Budapest is hosting events of this level clearly demonstrates the city's growing significance as a diplomatic hub. These events also strengthen Hungary's position in the European Union, as their organization requires a strong professional and political background, which Budapest successfully provides,

– said Ms. Lajko, an analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights.

These events ar also a clear reflection of the strengthening of right-wing political forces. The Patriots for Europe party family, which has become the third largest political force in the European Parliament, is a dynamic and renewing community that stands for the importance of sovereignty, national interests and traditional values.

The meeting of the Patriots for Europe in Budapest holds symbolic significance. It not only strengthens the unity of right-wing forces, but also shows that Budapest plays a central role in the European governance of conservative politics,

– Ms. Lajko explained.

She added that the event also makes clear the unstoppable rise of the right in Europe. The steady expansion of the Patriots for Europe party family and the increasing representation of right-wing values in the European Parliament shows that a renewed political community is emerging, which is strongly supported by Hungary and the leadership of PM Viktor Orban.