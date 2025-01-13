Fidesz Wins Big as Bluffing Tisza Party Retreats – No Damage-Control Voodoo Surveys Will Help

There are few parliamentary elections in which almost everyone can claim victory. As surprising or unbelievable as it may seem, this recent by-election in Tolna county falls into that rare category. While the candidate of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, Krisztina Csibi, came in first place in Tolna's second electoral district - which includes the Bonyhad and Dombovar regions - those who had the courage to run, campaign, and do all the work involved can also claim some form of victory. In other words, compared to the parties that were too afraid to step onto the political scale and retreated, the likes of Our Homeland (Mi Hazank), MSZP, and the Democratic Coalition (DK) can feel a sense of victory.
However, based on all of this, there is definitely a clear loser in Sunday’s election, which – perhaps needless to say – is the bluffing Tisza Party.
At first glance, this strange, heterogeneous group, controlled and supported from abroad, might not seem worth much attention. However, given their unjustified self-confidence and a mouth as wide as the Ram Gorge – even after their most recent cowardly retreat – it's impossible to overlook their spectacular failure. This is the election that the Tisza Party had already lost before they even decided not to run, and no subsequent damage-control or 'Median-style' polling can help them now.