Fidesz Wins Big as Bluffing Tisza Party Retreats – No Damage-Control Voodoo Surveys Will Help

But this past Sunday marked the moment of truth—the day when support lines were finally drawn. This could put an end to the forced, artificial debates about whether early parliamentary elections are necessary. After all, if anyone can point to a political contest that was held earlier than the recent by-election in early January, they truly deserve a non-existent political Nobel Prize. It’s suspicious that those who didn’t want to take advantage of such an excellent opportunity are now intent on boycotting any contest where they might face rivals or challengers.

There is, however, another winner in this by-election besides the Fidesz-KDNP party alliance, and that's the system of civil values.

The unexpectedly high voter turnout, given the season, already signaled that responsible citizens were in the majority in the electoral district. The people of Tolna county knew that the eyes of the nation were on them, and they delivered. They weren't discouraged, even though many had already considered the contest for the late Arpad Janos Potapi’s vacant parliamentary seat to be a done deal. Even opposition parties didn’t feel they had much chance on January 12, which was evident from their failure to field a joint candidate, a deviation from previous practices.

To their credit, and unlike in the past, the usual arrogant left-wing predictions of a stunning – and consistently missed – victory were absent. Only the bluffing coward, unwilling to enter the race, was shouting from the sidelines yesterday afternoon, as usual, attacking the ruling parties. So, the participants stuck to their usual roles, and the surprise – in the absence of the irrational, self-destructive support for a pro-war stance – never materialized. This was the right choice.