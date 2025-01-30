MEP Kinga Gal: United by Conservative Values

"A gathering of Patriots – united by conservative values!" wrote Kinga Gal, First Vice President of the Patriots for Europe group, in a post. She said:

Together with my fellow Patriots representatives, we welcomed Raul Latorre, president of the Paraguayan House of Representatives, and Paraguay’s Ambassador to Belgium. Raul Latorre is a longtime ally with whom I share common views on the protection of traditional values, strengthening families, upholding national sovereignty, and the need to push back against woke ideology.

In her post, Ms. Gal also emphasized that the newly elected U.S. President also represents a positive shift for patriotic forces. As she put it:

We also agreed that, with Donald Trump’s presidency, a new chapter begins in the Western world - one that is a welcome development for patriotic forces across the world.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, President of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's European Parliamentary Group (Photo: AFP)