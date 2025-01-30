patriótanagykövetGál Kinga
magyar

MEP Kinga Gal: United by Conservative Values

The Patriots welcomed Raul Latorre, president of the Paraguayan House of Representatives, and Paraguay’s ambassador to Belgium.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 30. 9:42
Kinga Gal, President of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's European Parliamentary Group (Photo: AFP / Tamas Purger)
Kinga Gal, President of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's European Parliamentary Group (Photo: AFP / Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"A gathering of Patriots – united by conservative values!" wrote Kinga Gal, First Vice President of the Patriots for Europe group, in a post. She said: 

Together with my fellow Patriots representatives, we welcomed Raul Latorre, president of the Paraguayan House of Representatives, and Paraguay’s Ambassador to Belgium. Raul Latorre is a longtime ally with whom I share common views on the protection of traditional values, strengthening families, upholding national sovereignty, and the need to push back against woke ideology.

In her post, Ms. Gal also emphasized that the newly elected U.S. President also represents a positive shift for patriotic forces. As she put it:

We also agreed that, with Donald Trump’s presidency, a new chapter begins in the Western world - one that is a welcome development for patriotic forces across the world.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, President of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's European Parliamentary Group (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekpüspök

Hát erről van szó…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Nincs mit hozzátenni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.