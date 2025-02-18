Rendkívüli

Orosz–ukrán háború: mi a tétje a mai tárgyalásnak?

RijádbékeMenczer TamásOrbán Viktor
magyar

Communications Director: Viktor Orban Was Right Again

Peace requires negotiations, we have always said this, Viktor Orban was right again, the communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats posted on Facebook, noting that peace talks between the United States and Russia will begin in Riyadh today.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 18. 10:13
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: Facebook.com/Tamas Menczer)
Since Donald Trump's victory, pro-war forces in Washington have become a thing of the past, Tamas Menczer stated, adding that they are also part of the past in Brussels, although pro-war advocates continue to rule there, having a majority led by Manfred Weber.

Weber and the pro-war forces are deliberately endangering Europeans and taking a lot of money out of their pockets, including the pockets of Hungarians,

he wrote. "We all lose on war, but we see that we gain a lot from peace," he said, stressing that the price of gas instantly dropped by ten percent due to the rapprochement between the Americans and the Russians, and the Hungarian currency strengthened. 

Peace builds, war destroys,

he added.

We need to sweep the pro-war forces and Soros's empire out of Brussels and retake Brussels! It will be a long and difficult battle, but if we patriots unite, we will win! The future belongs to Viktor Orban and his patriotic allies,

the politician emphasized.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

