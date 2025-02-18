Since Donald Trump's victory, pro-war forces in Washington have become a thing of the past, Tamas Menczer stated, adding that they are also part of the past in Brussels, although pro-war advocates continue to rule there, having a majority led by Manfred Weber.

Weber and the pro-war forces are deliberately endangering Europeans and taking a lot of money out of their pockets, including the pockets of Hungarians,

he wrote. "We all lose on war, but we see that we gain a lot from peace," he said, stressing that the price of gas instantly dropped by ten percent due to the rapprochement between the Americans and the Russians, and the Hungarian currency strengthened.

Peace builds, war destroys,

he added.

We need to sweep the pro-war forces and Soros's empire out of Brussels and retake Brussels! It will be a long and difficult battle, but if we patriots unite, we will win! The future belongs to Viktor Orban and his patriotic allies,

the politician emphasized.