PM Orban Is Cheered On in Madrid + Video

During Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Madrid, a spontaneous encounter was captured on video. While at the market with Hungarian students, other market goers recognized and approached him to express their support.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 02. 08. 10:37
A newly released video provides additional insights into the prime minister’s trip, which has already garnered significant attention. The footage shows him meeting Hungarian students at a market in Madrid, toasting together, and interacting with other foreigners who voiced their encouragement.

Orbán Viktor magyar diákokkal piacozott
PM Viktor Orban with Hungarian students at a market in Madrid
Photo: Facebook/Orbán Viktor

One of them encouraged the prime minister:

Keep on doing what you’re doing!

Viktor Orban's Visit to Madrid Draws Great Interest

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the Hungarian PM is in Madrid for the Patriots for Europe congress, taking place on February 8. The event, titled "Make Europe Great Again!", has brought together several European conservative leaders with the goal of strengthening unity among the European right-wing.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Orbán Viktor)

