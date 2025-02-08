Patriots Summit Madrid: A New Direction in European Politics

The Patriots summit in Madrid is not only a milestone for the Patriots for Europe party but also for right-wing political movements across Europe. The goal of the meeting is to foster collaboration among patriotic parties, to expand their political influence. The participants send a clear message: patriotic forces must unite to effectively address the challenges facing Europe.

A previous summit of the Patriots for Europe held in Brussels (Source: Facebook)

According to Vajk Farkas, head of the Madrid office of the Center for Fundamental Rights, "the summit is a key event for European patriotic thought and joint action." He emphasized that global political trends are strengthening patriotic forces, stating:

Patriotic forces have already won in the United States, and in Europe, they are becoming increasingly strong and visible. The message from last year’s European Parliament elections was clear: Europeans want change; they want a shift in EU leadership.

The main themes of the event include sovereignty, freedom, identity, and tradition. A critical topic of discussion is illegal migration, which remains one of the most pressing issues in Europe. Vajk Farkas also pointed out that Hungary plays a key role in forming European patriotic political alliances.

The Hungarian Right plays a crucial role in building the patriotic movement, and following this summit, even more opportunities will emerge for international cooperation.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is attending the summit and has shared updates on his Facebook page, describing it as a long and eventful day.

A long day

The prime minister's Facebook post reads. The two-day conference includes numerous meetings and discussions, with paricular significance as it marks the first gathering of Patriots Party leaders after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The new transatlantic relations will also be a major topic of discussion.

Spain, under a left-wing government, serves as a symbolic location for the summit. Vajk Farkas highlighted that

Spain is among the European nations most affected by illegal migration, making it a fitting backdrop to contrast the old globalist and new patriotic political visions.

The summit is led by Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s Vox party, who called the event a "historic moment" on social media, echoing the meeting's slogan:

Make Europe great again

the official Vox social media post reads.

In addition to Viktor Orban, several prominent political leaders are participating, including: Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally, and a key figure in European patriots' cooperation.

À l’invitation de @Santi_ABASCAL, Marine Le Pen est aujourd’hui à Madrid avec l’ensemble des leaders du parti @PatriotsEU.



Elle interviendra demain aux côtés des alliés européens du Rassemblement national lors d’un grand meeting à suivre à partir de 11h. pic.twitter.com/66Ht7bYEfW — Rassemblement National (@RNational_off) February 7, 2025

Other attendees of note are Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Andre Ventura, leader of Portugal’s Chega party, Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s Freedom Party.

The Madrid Patriots Summit is shaping up to be a defining moment for the European Right, setting the stage for greater unity and strategic coordination among conservatives in Europe.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends Patriots for Europe summit in Madrid on February 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)