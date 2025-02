There is no compromise on migration. The number of illegal migrants in Hungary is zero!

– Prime Minister Orban wrote in his social media post.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, at a press conference with Alice Weidel, co-chair of the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD), following their meeting at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest on February 12, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)