Ramadan at School

Until the end of the month, devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk in observance of Ramadan. However, in Austrian schools, the fact that students are not eating or drinking during this month is causing growing problems. Although Muslim children are not actually required to fast, there are more and more cases where students have "severely low blood sugar levels and are tired," said Thomas Krebs, a member of a teachers’ union in Vienna, the international V4NA news agency reported.
Austria's integration minister has also responded to the current situation in schools. "Children must be able to properly follow their lessons – the health of the school and the children clearly takes priority over religious rules that are misinterpreted by individuals," Ms. Claudia Plakolm told the Austrian Heute newspaper. "Anyone living with us must adhere to our values. This includes coming to school well-rested and being able to concentrate on lessons," OVP's politician continued. She also stated that the question arises as to what health consequences this could have for the children’s development.
Ms. Plakolm "clearly" believes that whether or not the children fast is the responsibility of the parents and the Muslim religious community.
The Islamic Religious Community of Austria (IGGO) has specifically pointed out in a guideline that children may stop fasting at any time while at school if health issues arise. But even despite this clear recommendation, the pressure remains high.
Children fasting during Ramadan often do so not of their own will, but because they submit to the intense pressure from their peers,
the Heute newspaper highlights.
Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels's Criticism of Hungary's Public Procurement Unjustified
Laszlo Kovacs: 77% of last year's contracts went to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Peter Magyar's Behavior Hugely Contradictory
If he doesn't support Weber’s pro-war plans, why didn’t he vote against them?
Hungary FM: We Reject Every Attempt to Interfere in Our Internal Affairs
Hungary's foreign minster sends message to both Brussels and Ukraine.
Peter Magyar Lends His Name to a Vengeful, Pro-War Proposal, Tries in Vain to Remove It Later
The leader of the Tisza Party has switched to panic mode, but the internet does not forget.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Vonat és személyautó ütközött Nyírbátorban
Kínában most minden szem a Liu fivéreken van, akik kényszerhelyzetbe kerültek
Most jött: brutális erejű földrengés volt, menekültek az emberek
Ukrajna lenyúlná a világ egyik legnagyobb műtrágyagyártója vagyonát
Vérhold: négy csillagjegynek óriási szerencsét hoz a látványos égi jelenség
Pániküzemmódba kapcsolt a Tisza Párt elnöke
Bényi Ildikó halálhíre megrázta a hazai sztrávilágot
Fogadjunk, hogy ez neked is új: ezért nem szabad wc-papírral letörölni a wc-ülőkét
A Liverpool kiesése a jéghegy csúcsa, Arne Slot jogosan háborog?
Szoboszlai megosztott egy sztorit Darwin Núnezről, aki most nem boldog + videó
Tűzszünet: itt van Moszkva bejelentése
Pottyondy Edina teljesen kikészült, érzékeny pontján találtuk el
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels's Criticism of Hungary's Public Procurement Unjustified
Laszlo Kovacs: 77% of last year's contracts went to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Peter Magyar's Behavior Hugely Contradictory
If he doesn't support Weber’s pro-war plans, why didn’t he vote against them?
Hungary FM: We Reject Every Attempt to Interfere in Our Internal Affairs
Hungary's foreign minster sends message to both Brussels and Ukraine.
Peter Magyar Lends His Name to a Vengeful, Pro-War Proposal, Tries in Vain to Remove It Later
The leader of the Tisza Party has switched to panic mode, but the internet does not forget.