Hungary FM Slams Estonian FM for Inciting Against Hungary

In an interview with Rheinische Post, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna strongly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of obstructing the EU’s common foreign policy decisions and thereby serving the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tsahkna claimed Hungary is a weak country that acts not in Europe’s interest but as part of “Putin’s team.”

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto says Estonia's foreign minister wants to prolong the war (Photo: AFP)

In response, Szijjarto didn’t hold back.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he harshly criticized Margus Tsahkna, his Estonian counterpart:

He is one of Europe’s most fanatical and most extreme pro-war politicians who wants to prolong the war in Ukraine at all costs and couldn’t care less about the dangers this entails.

Szijjarto’s statement came in response to an article on index.hu, which cited a report from German outlet Der Spiegel. In the interview, Tsahkna urged the EU to take a firmer stance against Viktor Orban and even floated the idea of revoking Hungary’s voting rights in the EU to prevent further European division.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI)