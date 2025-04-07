Rendkívüli

Életfogytiglani fegyházra ítélték Curtis testvérét

háborúpártiakÉsztországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Slams Estonian FM for Inciting Against Hungary

Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s foreign minister, recently made headlines by suggesting Hungary should lose its voting rights in the European Union. Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto sharply criticized the Estonian stance.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 04. 07. 10:10
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In an interview with Rheinische Post, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna strongly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of obstructing the EU’s common foreign policy decisions and thereby serving the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tsahkna claimed Hungary is a weak country that acts not in Europe’s interest but as part of “Putin’s team.”

Szijjártó Péter szerint az észt külügyminiszter meg akarja hosszabbítani a háborút
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto says Estonia's foreign minister wants to prolong the war (Photo: AFP)

In response, Szijjarto didn’t hold back. 

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he harshly criticized Margus Tsahkna, his Estonian counterpart:

He is one of Europe’s most fanatical and most extreme pro-war politicians who wants to prolong the war in Ukraine at all costs and couldn’t care less about the dangers this entails.

Szijjarto’s statement came in response to an article on index.hu, which cited a report from German outlet Der Spiegel. In the interview, Tsahkna urged the EU to take a firmer stance against Viktor Orban and even floated the idea of revoking Hungary’s voting rights in the EU to prevent further European division.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekEurópa

Atomháború után megszűnik az adósságtörlesztés

Bánó Attila avatarja

A háborúpárti brüsszeli héják azt hiszik, hogy a régi, háborús forgatókönyvek ma is használhatók.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.