“We mourn the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis,” Viktor Orban wrote on his X page, bidding farewell to the Holy Father, who passed away on Easter Monday morning.

The Hungarian prime minister lauded Pope Francis as a shepherd who led with courage and unwavering faith.

Twice, we had the honor of welcoming him in Hungary,

the prime minister recalled. He quoted the Pope’s prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Hungary: