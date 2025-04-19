Since the beginning of the war, multiple corruption scandals have surfaced involving high-ranking officials in the Ukrainian leadership. In 2023, the country’s first deputy minister of agriculture and food and a former deputy minister of economy were both exposed after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered an embezzlement scheme involving the equivalent of $1.7 million.

Corruption is thriving within the Ukrainian leadership; even the former defense minister was forced to resign following such a scandal

(Photo: AFP)

According to authorities, the deputy minister purchased food products intended for humanitarian purposes at grossly inflated prices through an affiliated company, which had originally bought the goods at market value from a Polish manufacturer.

The official was aware of the products’ real market value, as he regularly received this data from the state statistical office,

NABU writes in its official release.

He also knew that the products could be sourced from Ukrainian manufacturers, but he deliberately ignored this,

the statement adds.

In another case, involving the same agriculture official and the former deputy economy minister, food was sourced from Turkish producers. The deputy economy minister allegedly concealed evidence of better offers and pressured officials to accept the deal and the issued invoices.

Former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also had to resign following a major corruption scandal. The Ukrainian government ordered and paid $40 million for 100,000 mortar shells, yet not a single one was delivered.

In 2024, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi was forced to resign after it emerged he had been part of a group involved in the illegal sale of state-owned land for years. Authorities say a twelve-member ring consisting of officials and businessmen transferred the land to war veterans on the condition that they lease it to a few private companies. The original ownership records were destroyed.

Zelensky Orchestrates Corruption and Dubious Deals

Although Volodymyr Zelensky won the 2019 presidential election on an anti-corruption platform, suspicions of corruption have surrounded even his closest circle. His wife, Olena Zelenska, is known for her passion for luxury designer items, including clothing and jewelry. For instance, while her husband was attending the UN General Assembly in New York, the First Lady of the war-torn, devastated country was seen shopping at high-end luxury stores.

Another notable issue is that despite being heavily dependent on Western aid, Ukraine has recently purchased a significant amount of U.S. government bonds. This raises suspicions that funds intended to aid the suffering population are, in practice, being funneled back to the United States.

While Brussels continues to defend the Ukrainian leadership and praise Zelensky’s anti-corruption efforts, it appears that patience in the U.S. is wearing thin.

We’re spending $4.6 million every minute while debating whether to give Ukraine more money to waste,

said Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville in an interview with U.S. news channel Newsmax.

Cover Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)