Tamas Deutsch: Brussels, EPP, Manfred Weber Lend a Helping Hand to Peter Magyar

The EP group leader of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) took to social media writing:

There's shameless foot-dragging. On September 26, 2024, exactly six months ago, Hungary's chief prosecutor submitted a motion to the president of the European Parliament to waive the immunity of Peter Magyar on the grounds of theft. It took two months after the prosecutor's motion was tabled before a rapporteur for Peter Magyar's case was appointed in the legal affairs committee in Brussels in November 2024. Then another two months passed before Magyar's immunity was finally put on the agenda in Brussels. Now it seems that it will be at least another four months before Magyar will even be heard for the first time.

He went on to add:

Moreover, Peter Magyar is a gifted fortune teller, as he already said at a Tisza Island meeting last October that he thought his case would drag on for a long time, even for 20 months. 20 months. Let's do the math: exactly 20 months before the 2026 elections, Peter Magyar said that his case would drag on for 20 months. What a coincidence, right?

The politician emphasized:

No doubt that Magyar's immunity case in the EP will be delayed as long as possible. Even if he is heard at all in May, it can be taken for granted that further hearings will follow. Peter Magyar is a humble servant of Brussels, and therefore Brussels, the European People's Party, Manfred Weber and his colleagues are lending a helping hand to Peter Magyar so that his immunity hearing can be delayed as long as possible and he can hide behind his immunity to avoid criminal proceedings. Enough of this! That's it.

