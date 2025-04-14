Rendkívüli

Voting Begins on Ukraine’s EU Membership + Video

The ballots on Ukraine’s EU accession will start arriving by regular mail this week, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis announced. The Hungarian government maintains that Ukraine’s admission to the European Union could affect the lives of every Hungarian, and that a responsible decision requires a clear understanding of the consequences and risks of membership.

2025. 04. 14. 14:31
Campaign poster for the public opinion vote on Ukraine’s EU membership (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)
Voting on Ukraine’s EU accession is set to begin this week, according to an announcement posted on social media by Mate Kocsis, the parliamentary group leader of Fidesz.

The question posed in the public opinion vote – titled Voks 2025 and initiated by the Hungarian government – is as follows:

Do you support Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union?

 

As is known, 

Brussels is pushing to admit Ukraine through an accelerated process, forcing it into the European Union without any broad public debate and without consulting the will of the people.

According to the Hungarian government, Ukraine’s EU accession could have an impact on every Hungarian citizen. To make a responsible decision, it is essential to be informed about the implications and risks of accession.

The vote will be conducted by regular mail, and the ballots will be delivered by the postal service. The envelope will contain a summary of the most important aspects and risks concerning Ukraine’s accession. It will also include a pre-paid return envelope, which must be mailed back by June 20.

The ballots have been printed on security paper developed for official documents, vouchers, and electoral ballots. The paper contains security fibers to prevent counterfeiting.Each ballot will be verified in the presence of a public notary to eliminate the possibility of fraud or manipulation. Every eligible voter will receive a ballot by the end of May, on which they can express their opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership.

The government also emphasized on its social media platforms that

the Tisza Party is acting on orders from Brussels – its stance reflects the voice of Brussels, not that of the Hungarian people.

It further highlighted that, in contrast to Peter Magyar’s so-called pseudo-referendum, Hungarians will genuinely have the opportunity over the coming weeks to share their opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership through the Voks 2025 vote.

 

Cover photo: Campaign poster for the public opinion vote on Ukraine’s EU membership (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

