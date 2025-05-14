Peter Szijjarto: A Smear Campaign Is Running Against Hungary

Before a public forum held in Petervasara, northern Hungary, Peter Szijjarto stressed that the significance and stakes of the consultative vote Voks 2025 grow with each day. He appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the vote to collectively shape Hungary’s official stance on Ukraine’s accelerated EU membership.

Peter Szijjarto spoke about the dangers Ukraine's accession entails

Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda

Ukraine's Accession Carries Major Risks

Ukraine’s accession would bring enormous risks and damages to all of Europe, including Hungary, Peter Szijjarto stated, adding that being a direct neighbor, Hungary is especially exposed to economic and security threats. He highlighted that fast-tracked accession would open the EU labor market to Ukrainian workers, which could result in hundreds of thousands flooding neighboring Hungary, taking jobs from Hungarian citizens. In addition, accession could turn Hungary and the entire Central European region into a transit hub for the notorious Ukrainian mafia, he pointed out.

We want neither. We don't want to become exposed to economic or security risks,

the minister underscored. He criticized Ukraine for waging a "harsh smear campaign and propaganda war" against Hungary while seeking EU membership.