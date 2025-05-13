Rendkívüli

Ukraine's Deputy PM: Peter Magyar Is Not Telling the Truth + Video

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, is even more optimistic than Ursula von der Leyen, as she believes that Ukraine could join the European Union as early as 2027. She made the comment in Brussels on Monday in an interview with Magyar Nemzet. Brussels is also pushing for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 13. 13:05
Ursula von der Leyen and Olha Stefanishyna with the head of the Ukrainian state railway company (Photo: AFP)
At the European People’s Party congress in Spain, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna doubled down on the ideas of a fast-tracked accession process.

Ukraine has moved onto the fast track, according to the Ukraine's deputy prime minister. Photo: AFP

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine could join the European Union even before 2030—provided it continues reforms at its current pace. Her optimistic statement came in response to a proposal by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who set January 1, 2030, as a target date. Manfred Weber also declared that Ukrainians are entitled to the same rights Hungarians have enjoyed for the past twenty years. Clearly, Brussels is doing everything it can to ensure Ukraine becomes an EU member as soon as possible.

Ukraine could be ready for EU accession in just two years

“I believe the capacity of Ukraine’s public administration is extremely strong. In my opinion, we can prepare for a political decision within the next two years,” Ms. Stefanishyna told our newspaper. She added that

Ukraine has committed to fulfilling the alignment criteria before the end of 2027.

As is known, Peter Magyar has previously tried to refute claims that Ukraine might be placed on an EU accession fast track. However, the statements from Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna make it clear that the war-torn country is already on that path.

 

Ukraine’s deputy PM wants others to pay for reconstruction

When asked who would fund Ukraine’s reconstruction—an effort estimated to cost over €600 billion—the deputy prime minister replied that Ukraine would offer opportunities to American and European companies to take part in rebuilding efforts.

We will provide the necessary investment opportunities for European and—for example—American companies,

– she explained. 

In recent years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western allies for support—not only militarily, but also in financing Ukraine. Over the past three years, Ukraine has received billions of dollars in aid from both Europe and the United States.

 

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Olha Stefanishyna with the head of the Ukrainian state railway company (Photo: AFP)

