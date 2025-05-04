Mothers Have Been Celebrated for Millennia

Everyone marks this Sunday in May in their own way: breakfast in bed, a bouquet of flowers, or a heartfelt poem can all express to mothers how much they mean to us for their tireless, selfless and loving care. But where does this tradition originate, and why is it so meaningful?

Mother of the Gods and All Things

The celebration of mothers dates back to ancient times and was often linked to the rebirth of nature. In ancient Egypt, Isis was honored; in Greece, it was Rhea; and in Rome, the goddess Cybele. These goddesses were regarded as the “mothers of all things,” and festivals in their honor were held in spring.

Among early Christians, the fourth Sunday of Lent was dedicated to the Virgin Mary, the mother of Christ, and this day gradually took on the character of a mother’s day. The significance of motherhood and the maternal role has remained unquestioned throughout the centuries. In 17th-century England, after prayer services held in honor of the Virgin Mary, children would bring flowers and gifts to their own mothers. On this day, even servants were given the day off to visit their families.

In America, the idea of Mother's Day was first proposed in the 19th century by writer Julia Ward Howe, who suggested June 2 as a day for mothers and peace. However, the public wasn't particularly receptive to the idea at the time.

Still, Howe persisted, founding the “Mother’s Day Work Club” in 1872, where she taught women how to care for their children.

Decades later, in 1912, the International Mother’s Day Association was formed. Two years later, the U.S. government officially recognized the holiday.

Mother’s Day in Hungary

In Hungary, Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1925, initiated by the Hungarian Youth Red Cross and linked to the country’s tradition of honoring the Virgin Mary in May.

The idea was brought from America by Mrs. Pal Petri, the wife of a state secretary. The first Hungarian Mother's Day celebration was held on March 8, 1925, with factory workers' children at the Hungarian State Railway (MAV) Machine Works division.

It was a great success — just three years later, a ministerial decree included Mother's Day as an official school celebration.

When Is Mother’s Day Celebrated in Other Countries?

Most countries celebrate Mother’s Day in May, though dates vary. Countries who honor mothers on the first Sunday in May, as Hungary does, are:

England

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Spain

Countries celebrating mothers on the second Sunday in May are