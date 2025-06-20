Patriot Success: New EP Working Group to Probe EU Funding of NGOs

Kinga Gal, head of the Fidesz–KDNP European Parliamentary delegation and First Vice-Chair of the Patriots for Europe group, has reported a significant development in the European Parliament.

According to Gal, the Patriots are demanding an explanation from the European Commission (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)

Through a right-wing alliance, the Patriots have succeeded in establishing a working group within the European Parliament to examine the EU funding of NGOs,

the MEP wrote on social media.

Certain organizations often label themselves as 'civil society organizations,' but in reality, they are political activists funded by the European Commission with the aim of undermining the protection of external borders, facilitating the entry of illegal migrants into the EU, and promoting green ideology at the expense of the interests of citizens, farmers, and businesses.

she noted.

Gal emphasized that the Patriots have been demanding for months that the European Commission finally account for who receives European taxpayers’ money, for what purpose and with what goals.

Now, with a right-wing alliance, we have managed to achieve the establishment of a working group to investigate the Commission’s questionable NGO contracts. But the fight for transparency is far from over. The Patriots also demand answers regarding Pfizergate and other Brussels corruption scandals – and we are initiating investigations into these as well,

Gal stressed.

Cover photo: MEP Kinga Gal, head of the Fidesz–KDNP European Parliamentary delegation and First Vice-Chair of the Patriots for Europe group (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)