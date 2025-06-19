PM Orban: Thanks, But No Thanks! + Video

“Brussels has surrendered to Ukraine and is willing to sacrifice Hungarian families and the Hungarian economy just to keep supporting Ukraine. Thanks, but no thanks! For us, Hungary comes first—not Ukraine,” declared Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a video message posted on social media during a break in the government meeting. He stated that the government had discussed how to prevent another surge in energy prices.

At the Hungarian cabinet meeting held on June 18, 2025, the main topic was how to protect against rising energy costs. (Source: Facebook)

“Brussels is planning to completely ban the import of Russian oil and gas by Hungary. The war between Russia and Ukraine, along with failed sanctions, has already driven European energy prices through the roof. And now, we’re also facing a tense situation in the Middle East. The future of European industry is at stake,” the prime minister said.

As previously reported, Hungary’s Office for the Protection of Sovereignty warned that a Ukrainian lobbying campaign is underway in Brussels to totally ban the import of Russian energy resources.

These measures would most severely affect Hungary and Slovakia—the countries that do not support the continuation of the Russia–Ukraine war or Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession to the European Union.

According to PM Orban, implementing further restrictions on cheap Russian energy under the current global conditions would be highly irresponsible.

“From the perspective of European industry, European companies and European families, there is no justification for cutting ourselves off from affordable energy,” he stressed, explaining: “The truth is, Brussels bureaucrats have only one reason: they want to prolong the war in Ukraine.”

Earlier this week, we already slammed the brakes on in Brussels, but today the bureaucrats came back with new plans. Today, we will develop the proper countermeasures,

Orban concluded.