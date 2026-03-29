Dömötör Csabatisza pártVálasztás 2026európai bizottság
magyar

Tisza Party Bent on Implementing Harsest Austerity Package of Past Decades

The Tisza Party would cut Hungarian families’ monthly income by tens of thousands of forints by abolishing energy price subsidies and tax reliefs, and by introducing a two-tier income tax regime. According to MEP Csaba Domotor, the real stake of the election is whether Hungarians’ money will continue to remain in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 29. 13:54
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Tisza Party would abolish price caps, scrap household utility cost reductions, and introduce the most severe austerity package of recent decades, Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday news program.

Budapest, 2026. március 27. Dömötör Csaba, a Fidesz európai parlamenti képviselője beszédet mond az Újabb migrációs hullám küszöbén? című konferencián a Lónyay-Hatvany Villában 2026. március 27-én. MTI/Purger Tamás
Csaba Domotor, Member of the European Parliament for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

The politician said that Istvan Kapitany briefly broke the Tisza Party’s “order of silence” and revealed that, if they came to power, they would eliminate price subsidies—meaning the end of protected fuel prices and household utility cost reductions—and would also scrap the special taxes imposed on multinational companies.

Csaba Domotor emphasized that the Tisza Party’s economic expert and ministerial candidate simply repeated the “lesson assigned in Brussels”: the European Commission has for years been demanding the removal of price caps and the phasing out of special taxes.

The MEP pointed out that it is no coincidence that Tisza Party candidates were forbidden to speak about these issues, since 

abolishing energy price subsidies would cost Hungarian families tens of thousands of forints every month.

He encouraged everyone to calculate how much extra expense it would mean if individuals backed from Brussels and linked to international oil companies were to take control of Hungary’s economic policy, adding that these same figures also support further sanctions on energy sources, which would guarantee even higher prices.

The European Commission would also intervene much more deeply in Hungary’s tax system: they want a two-tier income tax, would cut family tax rebates, and are proposing a wealth tax. These measures,  Csaba Domotor said, appeared in the Tisza Party’s leaked programs, which the party tried to deny later.

If implemented, this would amount to 

“a Bokros package version with a Ukrainian flag and a Tisza T-shirt,” in other words, the most severe austerity package of the past decades,

the MEP said, referring to Lajos Bokros, finance minister, and his series of austerity measures announced in 1995.

The politician made it clear that as long as the governing parties remain in power, this cannot happen, because Hungarians’ money belongs in Hungary, not in someone else’s war, but with Hungarian families.

Over the past fifteen years, the government has used the majority of the roughly 15,000 billion forints collected from special taxes to finance utility cost reductions and maintain energy price subsidies. Thanks to this,

Hungary has some of the lowest electricity and gas prices in Europe,

Csaba Domotor said, adding that “this is what is at stake in the election.”

The MEP stressed that the stake of the election is whether Hungary will continue to have a government capable of keeping the most important decisions about the future in Hungarian hands.

He noted that the importance of the Hungary's election goes beyond the country itself. In international politics, everyone has lined up who wants a “bowing and obedient” government in Hungary, one that never says no, and that would jump into the well even before being asked. Such a government would not oppose plans related to war, enlargement, or migration, or any other proposals harmful to Hungary.

As he put it, everything is being used to achieve this:

we have already seen smear reports and the withholding of EU funds. No, on top of these, physical threats have appeared, online censorship is being introduced, and we are witnessing an unprecedented scale of intelligence operations.

They are wiretapping the foreign minister, attempting to infiltrate parties, and launching widespread disinformation campaigns with the involvement of foreign-funded media outlets and activist groups, he said.

The MEP stressed that the Fidesz–KDNP will not respond using the same tools or threatening tone, but rather with votes on April 12. That is when the response of the “silent majority” will arrive—the loudest and most fitting response from those who do not want others deciding Hungary’s future.

Csaba Domotor also recalled an editorial published more than a year ago by EUobserver, which argued that all tools are justified against Slovakia and Hungary for opposing war policies. The article listed steps to pressure the two countries, including the use of intelligence tools.

It is clear that intelligence services seeking a change of government are intensifying their activities 

in order to install a government that would not stand in the way of plans that do not serve Hungary’s interests, the politician said.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Miklos Teknos)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kondor Katalin
idezojelekukrajna

Nem könnyű a királyoknak

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Nem könnyű ma a józan ész pártjára állni és ott is maradni, nem könnyű a hitet megtartani ebben a forrongó, többnyire beképzelt senkik által vezérelt világban.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu