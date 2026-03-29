Tisza Party Bent on Implementing Harsest Austerity Package of Past Decades

The Tisza Party would abolish price caps, scrap household utility cost reductions, and introduce the most severe austerity package of recent decades, Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday news program.

Csaba Domotor, Member of the European Parliament for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

The politician said that Istvan Kapitany briefly broke the Tisza Party’s “order of silence” and revealed that, if they came to power, they would eliminate price subsidies—meaning the end of protected fuel prices and household utility cost reductions—and would also scrap the special taxes imposed on multinational companies.

Csaba Domotor emphasized that the Tisza Party’s economic expert and ministerial candidate simply repeated the “lesson assigned in Brussels”: the European Commission has for years been demanding the removal of price caps and the phasing out of special taxes.

The MEP pointed out that it is no coincidence that Tisza Party candidates were forbidden to speak about these issues, since

abolishing energy price subsidies would cost Hungarian families tens of thousands of forints every month.

He encouraged everyone to calculate how much extra expense it would mean if individuals backed from Brussels and linked to international oil companies were to take control of Hungary’s economic policy, adding that these same figures also support further sanctions on energy sources, which would guarantee even higher prices.

The European Commission would also intervene much more deeply in Hungary’s tax system: they want a two-tier income tax, would cut family tax rebates, and are proposing a wealth tax. These measures, Csaba Domotor said, appeared in the Tisza Party’s leaked programs, which the party tried to deny later.

If implemented, this would amount to

“a Bokros package version with a Ukrainian flag and a Tisza T-shirt,” in other words, the most severe austerity package of the past decades,

the MEP said, referring to Lajos Bokros, finance minister, and his series of austerity measures announced in 1995.

The politician made it clear that as long as the governing parties remain in power, this cannot happen, because Hungarians’ money belongs in Hungary, not in someone else’s war, but with Hungarian families.