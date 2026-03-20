PM Orban: First Battle Won, Second Comes on April 12

According to Viktor Orban, this is not fair in a democracy, but that is their problem.

However, Hungary can be bypassed in the way I have suggested. I myself propose that they bypass us. Give the money on a national basis. We will settle our dispute with Ukraine separately, and we have other tools at our disposal. Blocking the 90 billion loan is not the only tool Hungary has to counter Ukraine’s oil blockade,

he underlined.

As highlighted, a significant portion of Ukraine’s electricity supply passes through Hungary. “They continuously want to introduce new sanctions packages. That requires unanimity. We will not agree. Similarly, in the next seven-year budget they want to allocate money to Ukraine—we will not approve it.”

Europe is falling behind

Viktor Orban took the view that the European economy is facing a very serious and growing disadvantage compared to the United States, China, India, and emerging major economies in general. Therefore, decisions should be made.

That is why we gathered. How many decisions did we make? None. Did we agree on what the most important issue is? Yes, we must reduce electricity prices. Did we make any decision that would achieve that? No, we did not,

the prime minister pointed out.

In the context that the Ukrainian president is threatening Hungary’s leader and effectively blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia, a journalist from Magyar Nemzet asked whether other EU leaders have considered that the same could happen to them, and how far Zelensky might go to get what he wants.

The situation is that we must be fair. Fairness requires me to say that everyone who spoke, regardless of whether they disagreed with us on blocking the loan, unanimously stated that it is unacceptable for a country outside the European Union to threaten an EU member state or its leader. I believe that every member state fulfilled what solidarity and political community—stemming from EU membership—require. Hungary received what it should receive in such a situation, and what we also provide to any country under attack. From this perspective, that is settled,

Viktor Orban responded.

Regarding the war, he said: “Time is on the side of the Russians, not the Ukrainians. Every week nine thousand people die or get permanently disabled if numbers on both sides are combined. This means thirty-six thousand people per month and nearly four hundred thousand per year. Since time and the situation are improving Russia’s position and worsening Ukraine’s, I believe Ukraine should be interested in achieving a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible. This is exactly what the American president is saying.”

he reality is that Europeans want to continue the war,

he said, adding that Europeans aim for European or EU-marked troops to be present on Ukraine's territory sooner or later. “They have decided this. There is a decision on this. It is not under consideration, they have agreed on this,” he stated.

Ukraine uses the tools of state terrorism

At the press briefing, Viktor Orban pointed out that the Ukrainians blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, which they initially denied but was later revealed. “Ukraine is a state that uses the tools of state terrorism. This must be taken seriously. Not only did they get away with it, but the Germans have acted ever since as if nothing had happened. Then came the blocking of Hungary’s gas pipeline. We do not talk about it, but the oil blockade is only the second move in Hungary's case, because back in 2022 they unilaterally, in violation of their agreement with the European Union, shut down the gas pipeline that delivered cheap gas from Russia to Hungary. And now the third step is the blocking of the Hungarian oil pipeline, the Druzhba pipeline.”

So the Ukrainians have carried out three terrorist actions: they blew up Nord Stream, they shut down Hungary’s gas pipeline in breach of contract, and they blocked the oil pipeline. Only one step remains—to completely cut us off from our energy sources,

the prime minister underlined.

He noted that the southern pipeline bringing gas to Hungary remains operational, but this too is under threat. “They have done this three times. It is not clear why they would not do it a fourth time if we allow it. Therefore, we are in continuous contact with the countries through which this pipeline passes, coordinating our security considerations,” he added.

Regarding Slovak–Hungarian relations, he said: “I am waiting to see whether the new law they recently adopted will function. So far, it does not. I see that the Benes decrees are freely criticized, even continuously at public gatherings. And the law that is supposed to punish this simply does not work; no one is being penalized. I am not saying that this uncertain situation is good—it is not—but it will be a different situation if the first Hungarian faces legal retaliation for expressing an opinion about a historical fact. That has not happened yet. I am glad that, for now, the situation is not deteriorating,” he added.

Reacting to the current situation, Viktor Orban stated: “The United States benefits from the current situation. The United States is capable of supplying itself. In fact, it is not only self-sufficient in oil and gas, but it also exports them. So whatever happens on the global market, Americans are safe.”

The Russians also benefit. Until now, they were under blockade, but now it is clear that everyone who imposed sanctions on them will be forced to allow Russian energy back onto the global market, otherwise there will be catastrophe—unbearable prices and supply shortages. So Russia benefits. The Americans have already begun lifting sanctions, which European leaders have criticized, but it has happened nonetheless. The Russians will certainly benefit. China’s situation worsens, as its supply came from this region, but they have a partnership with Russia that falls into the highest diplomatic category,

he underscored.

“There is only one major actor in global politics that is in the greatest trouble—so as not to put it more bluntly—because we cannot supply ourselves. Europe is incapable of supplying itself,” he concluded.

Europeans are not supporting the American president in his effort to bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine war. So there is a strained relationship there, not to mention the earlier insults and unacceptable gestures that Europeans made toward the American president. But even if we were to set aside these personal matters—which, in the case of the current American president, I would not set aside—there is also a strategic conflict. We see this partly in the increased level of tariffs, and partly in the fact that Europeans are obstructing the Americans in their efforts to broker peace in the Russia–Ukraine war. So we do not have a good relationship with the United States. We are in a hostile relationship with the Russians, whose energy we would need, but they have been declared war criminals—by others, not by us, but by Europeans—and even their leader has been labeled as such, and they refuse to negotiate with him. So we have cut ourselves off from Russia as well. In the Middle East, we have no influence over developments. And with China, we are engaged in a continuous tariff war or maintain a hostile economic relationship,

he summarized.

“I have not seen Europe in such a strategically flawed position in the past thirty years,” he added.

Speaking about Hungary’s position, he stated that the country must protect itself, develop its own plan, and have its own strategy. “We must negotiate with everyone we can. Our situation differs from that of the European Union because we maintain the best possible relations with all three major actors—with the Americans, the Russians, and the Chinese. So we are not isolated but the rest of the bloc is. That means we have room to maneuver.”

Regarding Ukrainian threats, he said: “These threats must not be joked about or taken lightly, but Hungary has security services whose job it is to set and guarantee the appropriate level of protection to ensure work conditions—whether for facilities or individuals.”

I am not being protected because they have nothing better to do, but so that I can work in peace. And I do work in peace,

he added.

“I propose that the EU carry out a full strategic review, because it is unacceptable to be in the kind of relationship we currently are simultaneously with the United States, China, and Russia. This must change, and the first step is to immediately establish contact with everyone,” Viktor Orban said in Brussels.

In a crisis situation, it does not matter what we said before or what our previous positions were. We can reach out everywhere now, and Europe must take the initiative to restore these relationships, which is a prerequisite for managing any crisis. You cannot solve a crisis alone; cooperation with others is necessary. At present, these conditions do not exist. And they are not doing this. What are they doing instead? They are scheming,

he stated.

“France is importing large quantities of cheap Russian energy into its gas system,” he pointed out. “In the debate on energy prices, President Babis—one of the more outspoken leaders—presented his figures showing who is importing how much cheap Russian energy into Europe, while Hungary is being attacked.”

So instead of having a strategy to solve this problem, behind the anti-Russian rhetoric, everyone is quietly doing their own business and cutting backroom deals with Russian energy suppliers to import significant amounts of Russian energy. Hungary is the one doing this openly and saying that this is the correct policy. Yet we are not the largest importers,

the Hungarian prime minister stated.

He added: “There are two possibilities. The first is that we win the election, and then the Ukrainians will restart oil deliveries, because otherwise they will not receive money. The second is that we do not win, and there will not be a national government in office, and then we can forget Russian energy, Druzhba, and everything forever. The next government will not even demand that it be reopened.”

After all, their program includes breaking away from Russian energy. The Ukrainians are playing that card. So what the Ukrainians are doing is wrong: they’re interfering in the Hungarian election, funding the opposition, and lending political support to the opposition. They want to create chaos for the current government. This is wrong, but intellectually I understand what they are doing. They want a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. They are in collusion with Brussels and support the Hungarian opposition to help a pro-Ukraine government into power,

he said.

“This would make life easier for the Ukrainians and for Brussels, but it would ruin the lives of Hungarians. But the latter does not concern them—it concerns only us,” he added.