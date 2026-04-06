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Hungary DM: Military Forces Needed to Protect TurkStream Are Available + Video

Following the sabotage incident in Serbia, the government convened an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Council and is deploying military forces to secure the gas pipeline supplying Hungary, DM Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 06. 12:04
Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The military forces required to protect the Hungarian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline are available, the defense minister said in a video posted on his social media page. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky recalled that a sabotage incident had occurred in Serbia on the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary, prompting the prime minister to convene an extraordinary session of the Defense Council.

The defense minister said that at the emergency meeting, the prime minister decided to deploy military forces to secure critical energy infrastructure.

He added that

the necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the Hungarian section of the pipeline is also protected.

DM Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized that the required military forces are available for this task.

He thanked the soldiers for safeguarding Hungary’s security even during the Easter holidays.

The minister stressed that everything possible is being done to guarantee Hungary’s energy security.

Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)


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