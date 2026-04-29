At the same time, the minister said there are other unresolved matters as well. In his post, Janos Boka once again — now for the manyth time — called on the Commission to suspend deductions of the daily one-million-euro migration fine until the EU reaches agreement on a migration policy truly capable of handling crises. “Hungary deserves support, not fines, for protecting the EU’s external borders,” the minister stressed.
Janos Boka: Brussels Plays Political Games With EU Funds Owed To Hungary And Hungarians
The minister for European affairs called on the European Commission via social media to suspend what he described as political pressure. In his post, Janos Boka said funds owed to the Hungarian people cannot be withheld on political grounds and must be brought home as soon as possible. At the same time, the minister stressed that how this is done also matters.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
We call on the European Parliament to close the Article 7 procedure against Hungary. This procedure has served only stigmatization and political pressure, and over the past eight years it has turned into a completely pointless ritual. Instead of a political witch hunt, let us focus on the challenges that determine the lives of European people and the future of the EU. There are plenty of those,
– the minister concluded in his post.
Cover photo: Janos Boka, Minister For European Affairs (Photo: AFP)
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