Earlier, Viktor Orban indicated that if deliveries resume, Hungary will not block the approval of the EU military loan intended for Ukraine. Ukraine suspended transit at the end of January, and the restart is not independent of the upcoming European Union decision. According to industry sources, the pumps are expected to be switched on Wednesday afternoon.

So Viktor Orban was right all along: Ukraine did not repair the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons, but after the elections the repairs suddenly became urgent.

From beginning to end, the oil game by Kyiv and Brussels was a cynical performance anyone could see through,

Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet.

The expert believes it is even questionable whether the pipeline suffered any serious damage at all.

Ukraine did not delay repairing the Druzhba oil pipeline, because there may not have been much need for it. We know this because no fact-finding mission was allowed near the site. Ukraine did not permit inspection by the Hungarian government’s expert team, which could perhaps be understandable from the Ukrainian side, but even an EU fact-finding team was refused permission to go near the allegedly damaged section of Druzhba. There is only one explanation: either the pipeline was never damaged, or it suffered only minor damage that was quickly fixed,

he pointed out.