Unlocking EU Funds Will Be No Easy Ride

A dual task now falls on the new government, as it has pledged to bring home frozen EU funds while also applying for the subsidies available in the next term.

Significant EU resources are at stake (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)

Daniel Molnar, lead analyst at the Hungarian Economic Development Agency, pointed out that the sums involved are substantial. Based on data from the European Commission, of the 25.1 billion euros in cohesion funds allocated for the 2021–2027 budget cycle, decisions have so far been made on only 53.2 percent, while actual disbursements stand at just 21 percent. In other words, unlocking EU funds is a key promise, and if fulfilled, it could provide the economy with meaningful development resources, significantly influencing growth prospects.

It Will Not Be an Easy Ride

At the same time, reports to date show that this task will not be an easy ride. The European Commission is expected to impose strict conditions on the new government as well in order to accelerate payments. According to an article published in the Financial Times, concrete measures and reforms will be expected from the new government, such steps that the previous government was unwilling to take. According to these reports, there will be no special treatment; access to frozen funds will be tied to results.

Daniel Molnar emphasized that this is a key period, as the new government is under pressure not only from economic realities but also from time. The current EU budget cycle is approaching its end, while negotiations for the next one will begin in parallel. This means the government must simultaneously perform on two fronts in order to deliver on its campaign promises.

The use of funds is another key area where significant uncertainty remains. EU funds are not discretionary; they cannot, for example, be used directly to reduce the deficit. Typically, at the start of the budget cycle, member states enter into a partnership agreement with the European Commission that sets out how the country will allocate cohesion funds to various development projects, taking into account the objectives set by the Commission. In Hungary’s case, this agreement for the current budget cycle was concluded on December 22, 2022.