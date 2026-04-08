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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
sopronOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárás
magyar

PM Orban: See You in Sopron

“We’ve entered the home stretch,” Viktor Orban said. The Hungarian prime minister will continue his nationwide tour in Sopron on Wednesday as part of the final push ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 08. 10:16
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Today, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour, drawing large crowds everywhere, continues, adding new stops in the campaign’s final phase to boost mobilization before Sunday’s parliamentary vote.

Szombathely, 2026. április 2. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen résztvevők Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke országjárásának szombathelyi állomásán, a Savaria téren 2026. április 2-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály
 Szombathely on Viktor Orban's nationwide tour  (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

Taking to social media, the prime minister wrote:

We’ve entered the home stretch! Today at 6 p.m., we’ll meet in Sopron for rally at the next stop of our nationwide tour. Don’t miss it!

He encouraged voters to participate, emphasizing: “Let’s show together that Fidesz is the safe choice!” He also noted that on April 12, they are asking for support for the governing party.

Today’s event starts at 6 p.m. at Fo Square.

The prime minister's nationwide tour continues in Sopron on Wednesday (Source: Facebook)

The tour continues the next day, April 9, in Debrecen, where a rally is also scheduled for 6 p.m. at Dosa Nador Square.

On April 10, Szekesfehervar will be the next stop: supporters are expected at 6 p.m. at Varoshaz Square.

The peak of the campaign finale will be the closing event:

 on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. in the heart of Budapest, at Szentharomsag Square,

where a large-scale event will be held.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Szentes (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

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