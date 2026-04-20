Tisza Party’s Health Minister Nominee Eager to Talk About Hospital Cameras, but Not a Word on Waiting Lists

While in recent years Hungary’s healthcare system has been repeatedly attacked by the Tisza Party with claims of severe structural problems, the incoming health minister, Zsolt Hegedus, has nevertheless identified the removal of facial recognition systems as one of his first measures. In an interview, the politician told RTL that these systems could disappear from hospitals as early as July 1, arguing that they reflect a “police-type” management model.

Zsolt Hegedus at a Tisza Party campaign event (Source: Facebook/Zsolt Hegedus)

According to the minister-designate, the current system is alien to the “spirit” of healthcare, and he aims to introduce a new, more open and honest culture. In his view, this would create an environment where healthcare workers can speak more freely, and where mistakes are not hidden but used as opportunities for learning.

These ideas may sound appealing,

yet it is striking that concrete issues directly affecting patients’ daily lives are being pushed into the background.

During the interview, there was no mention of how he plans to reduce the waiting lists so frequently highlighted during the campaign, how he would address the shortage of doctors and nurses, or what resources would ensure the sustainable operation of the healthcare system.

The word “reform” is used often, but without substance it can easily become an empty political slogan. Removing facial recognition systems appears to be a rather minor step, especially in light of the sweeping reforms the Tisza Party promised during the campaign.

The transparency and data disclosure mentioned by the minister-designate could indeed be important, but only if they are reflected in concrete measures. For patients, the real question is not what kind of technology is installed at hospital entrances, but whether they receive timely care, under proper conditions, and from qualified professionals.