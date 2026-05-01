Brussels Doubles Down, Driving Hard to Bring Ukraine Into EU

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that immediate EU membership for Ukraine is clearly not possible. However, he suggested that Kyiv could be offered participation in meetings of the European Council without voting rights and could also join selected formats alongside other institutions, including the European Parliament.

Another proposal being advocated by Ukraine’s allies would grant Kyiv a form of “accession state” status, signaling that the country remains firmly on track toward EU membership.

Historically, however, that designation has been reserved for countries that have already signed accession treaties and are awaiting ratification. Documents obtained by Politico argue that Ukraine’s case “demonstrates that its European path has reached a level of stability and direction that merits similar recognition.”