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Brussels Doubles Down, Driving Hard to Bring Ukraine Into EU

The European Union has unveiled a new proposal regarding Ukraine’s path toward membership in the bloc. Under Brussels’ latest plan, the war-torn country would gradually gain access to the EU’s single market, creating what officials describe as mutual benefits for all parties involved.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 01. 12:33
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that immediate EU membership for Ukraine is clearly not possible. However, he suggested that Kyiv could be offered participation in meetings of the European Council without voting rights and could also join selected formats alongside other institutions, including the European Parliament.

Another proposal being advocated by Ukraine’s allies would grant Kyiv a form of “accession state” status, signaling that the country remains firmly on track toward EU membership.

Historically, however, that designation has been reserved for countries that have already signed accession treaties and are awaiting ratification. Documents obtained by Politico argue that Ukraine’s case “demonstrates that its European path has reached a level of stability and direction that merits similar recognition.”

Although political support exists for Ukraine’s application, the timeline for actual EU membership remains lengthy. Since Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, no other country has entered the bloc. Brussels is now working to accelerate that timetable. Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos warned that the accession process must move faster, arguing that candidate countries are being targeted by “external disruptive forces.”

At the same time, Kos cautioned that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes for Ukraine to join the EU by 2027 are “impossible.”

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

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