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Peter Magyar to Begin Governing with Key Ministers and Sidelined Figures

Peter Magyar’s government may include several influential members, as the heads of a number of key ministries are likely to come from the Tisza Party president’s close inner circle. Individuals well-known in international, globalist circles could also be given prominent roles. However, Peter Magyar also has several loyal allies who did not secure ministerial positions.

Máté Patrik
2026. 05. 06. 16:31
Magyar Péter
Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus Fotó: MTI/Hegedüs Róbert
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Karman and Kapitany also held consultations in Brussels with leaders of the European Commission regarding EU funds for Hungary. Members of this delegation included Anita Orban and Marton Mellethei-Barna. All this suggests that Kapitany, who will head the economic development ministry, and Mellethei-Barna, who will oversee justice, may also play important roles in the new government. It is worth noting that the latter is also Peter Magyar’s brother-in-law, who was involved with the Tisza Party from the very beginning. It is also notable that Peter Magyar appointed Gabor Posfai, the Tisza Party’s chief of operations, to lead the interior ministry, which oversees law enforcement and sports.

With these appointments, trusted allies will be placed at the helm of both the interior and justice ministries.

Peter Magyar sidelines longtime allies

It is also telling who has been left out among those who have been associated with Peter Magyar from the outset. One such figure is Mark Radnai, vice president of the Tisza Party, who was named last week as government commissioner responsible for a humane and functioning Hungary. Even more striking may be the sidelining of Ervin Nagy, who previously told 444 that he would serve as culture minister in a Tisza government. In contrast, not only did Ervin Nagy fail to become a minister, but for now there is no word on whether the actor-turned-politician will be given any other role.

A few days ago, in response to a question from Szeretlek, Magyarorszag!, Ervin Nagy said: “I think there will be a position in which I can serve my country.”

At present, he can do so as a member of parliament representing the Dunaujvaros district.

Right from the start, Zoltan Tarr stood by Peter Magyar, and he ultimately secured the post of culture minister coveted by Ervin Nagy. The former pastor of the Reformed Church will now have to prove himself in a completely unfamiliar terrain, which could even be interpreted as a form of punishment, given that in his now-infamous speech in Etyek last August, he argued that they could not discuss their plans during the campaign, that they had to win the election first, and that anything would be possibly afterward.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, incoming prime minister (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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